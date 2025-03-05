Post-Trump Tearjerker, Meghan McCain Obliterates Andy Cohen’s Brain-Dead Trans Athlete Tantrum

Last night, President Trump introduced a young woman permanently injured when a male student posing as a female injured her in a volleyball game. It was a moving moment and Meghan McCain commented on the situation.

Advertisement

This was a lovely tribute to Payton, but of course, that had to rile up the Leftists. One particularly famous celebrity took umbrage with Meghan.

How ridiculous!

Payton jumped in to defend herself and Andy kept going.

Payton was holding her own against a grown up with much more clout.

Meghan was also not backing down and good for her. Keep these conversations public though because watching Andy get owned is just too fun.

He certainly is committed to being wrong.

Also, a bit of a fact check for Andy.

That's an excellent question.