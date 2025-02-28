Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukraine's Lifeline

VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:20 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Oof. The fallout from the disastrous Trump and Zelenskyy meeting today continues unabated. 

Also, Ukraine's line of credit may be cut off.

He way overplayed his hand.

Zelenskyy should also wear a suit if he makes it into the White House again. 

He has many amends to make.

Will wonders never cease!

In the words of Kenny Rogers 'you gotta know when to hold 'em, when to fold 'em, when to walk away and know when to run'. Zelenskyy had no idea it was time to fold 'em.

Only time will tell.

UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

