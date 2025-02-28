Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukraine's Lifeline

Oof. The fallout from the disastrous Trump and Zelenskyy meeting today continues unabated.

🚨🚨 High-level Trump sources tell me the White House is now uncertain if they can get the Russians and Ukrainians to stop fighting because this episode with @ZelenskyyUa raised questions about whether he can move forward toward a peace deal. It also raises questions about… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 28, 2025

🚨🚨🚨US military aid to Ukraine could be in jeopardy, sources told @CBSNews. US senators warned Zelenskyy as recently as this morning not to try to litigate with Trump. Teams were already working ahead to get to a more detailed level of agreement for Ukraine after today's… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 28, 2025

Also, Ukraine's line of credit may be cut off.

Zelenskyy royally screwed this up. Trump came in looking to cut a deal and Zelenskyy came in with a chip on his shoulder. Tbh, I'm not sure what Zelenskyy was thinking here. This was one of the worst blunders I have ever seen on the world stage. https://t.co/B6ryDHv4HH — Azi Langer (@AziLanger) February 28, 2025

He way overplayed his hand.

Probably a sober assessment of the situation. A few things can be true:



1. Russia is the aggressor.

2. Ukraine is not owed anything from the West, but it is in our collective best interest to defend them.

3. Zelenskyy did a great disservice to Ukraine and the West today. https://t.co/j1eA6E4vqP — Will Kremer (@WillKremer) February 28, 2025

Do not trust Zelensky for a second. This man does not want 1 second of peace. He will simply waste time and take money.



He's also a moron. Nobody should entertain even a conversation with Zelensky. The US needs to reject dealing with him totally.



Zelensky is a non-starter. https://t.co/lUjs7iKPH6 — What's Next? (@langdaleca) February 28, 2025

Zelenskyy should also wear a suit if he makes it into the White House again.

Important reporting.



Zelenskyy blew up the deal and now he will have to bear the consequences. Major miscalculation on his part and especially since he did so in a way that highlighted his ungratefulness for the generosity of America. https://t.co/t4GeXFDa0J — Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) February 28, 2025

He has many amends to make.

The maximalist demands are the result of Ukraine's leaders believing their own and the Western elite's propaganda. It won't end well for them. https://t.co/OAGgFa5ZxR — Capstone Report (@CapstoneReport) February 28, 2025

Will wonders never cease!

Zelensky was difficult from the start. He wanted security guarantees. He had a strong reaction when he didn't hear exactly what he wanted to hear. Now where is he... with nothing. https://t.co/SDlkAKM4LK — NorCal (@NorCalispurple) February 28, 2025

In the words of Kenny Rogers 'you gotta know when to hold 'em, when to fold 'em, when to walk away and know when to run'. Zelenskyy had no idea it was time to fold 'em.

This is simply a signal to Europe and those in Ukraine who have power to make something happen to get rid of Zelensky bc he’s the roadblock to peace now. — Danny Dravot (@DannyDravot_) February 28, 2025

Only time will tell.