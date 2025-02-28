Jonathan Chait Cries 'Occupying Army' as American Voters Dare to Disagree with the...
Slow News Day? The AP Gets Hysterical About Study That Shows Slavery-Era Laws...
They Were Woke, Now They're BROKE! Leftists Abandon French Theatre Overrun by Migrants,...
UH OH! 'Zelenskyy Has Lost Sen. Lindsey Graham'
Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies
Together We Can STOP Liberal Activist Judges From Blocking Trump's Efforts to Make...
He's SO BAD at This! David Frum Goes All Doom and Gloom on...
'Refresh Your Web Browser': Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Zelenskyy Post/Pic Aged Poorly in Record...
James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got...
Mirror Missing? Brian Stelter, Who Mistook His Own Mash for Journalism, Lectures on...
When It Comes to the DOJ Targeting Parents, Jamie Raskin Wants Us to...
ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is...
Fight Breaks Out in Oval Office: Trump/Vance Shut Down Zelensky
Here's Trump's Blistering Statement About When Zelenskyy Can Return to the WH After...

Seattle’s Woke Mob Cancels Sanity: Pike Place Exec Axed for Daring to Say No to ‘Resistance’ Tantrum

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on February 28, 2025
Twitchy

Just when you think there is a hint of sanity in Seattle, finally, a story like this one is published.

The Radical Left just claimed another victim thanks to the absolute shameless cowardice of the Pike Place Market.

Lillian Sherman, the executive director of the Pike Place Market Foundation, has been essentially pushed out — her resignation is effective March 7. Her crime? Canceling an event that Seattle’s woke resistance crowd insisted was some holy rite of progressive activism. The mob wasn’t going to tolerate any deviation from the script, and now, another leader has been purged for failing to meet the ever-changing demands of leftist orthodoxy.

Sherman’s departure follows a tantrum from activists over her decision to cancel a “Day of Remembrance” event at the Market. The event, originally organized by the radical social justice group Tsuru for Solidarity, was meant to commemorate the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. But this wasn’t just a memorial — it was a politically charged rally designed to draw a direct, absurd parallel between Donald Trump-era immigration policies and the forced internment of Japanese Americans.

The foundation, rightly, decided that the event’s overtly political “resistance” messaging didn’t align with its mission as a social service organization.

That should have been the end of it. The foundation had every right to say, “This isn’t what we do.” But in Seattle, nothing is ever that simple. You’re not allowed to say no to the Radical Left without paying a price.

Advertisement

The Director made a wise decision, but that isn't appreciated in Seattle. 

Unfortunately, it is clinging to life in some parts of America.

The Democrats played footsies with these people for too long. Now, they're stuck with them.

It's a beautiful part of the country and it's a shame.

Not even once.

Tags: IMMIGRANT SEATTLE RESIST RESISTANCE WOKE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS
Sam J.
They Were Woke, Now They're BROKE! Leftists Abandon French Theatre Overrun by Migrants, Are Bankrupt
Amy Curtis
UH OH! 'Zelenskyy Has Lost Sen. Lindsey Graham'
Doug P.
ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS
Sam J.
Slow News Day? The AP Gets Hysterical About Study That Shows Slavery-Era Laws Are Still Cited Today
Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol 'Hero' Michael Fanone ... There's Just ONE Big Problem
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS Sam J.
Advertisement