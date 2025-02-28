Seattle’s Woke Mob Cancels Sanity: Pike Place Exec Axed for Daring to Say No to ‘Resistance’ Tantrum

Just when you think there is a hint of sanity in Seattle, finally, a story like this one is published.

The Radical Left just claimed another victim thanks to the absolute shameless cowardice of the Pike Place Market.

Lillian Sherman, the executive director of the Pike Place Market Foundation, has been essentially pushed out — her resignation is effective March 7. Her crime? Canceling an event that Seattle’s woke resistance crowd insisted was some holy rite of progressive activism. The mob wasn’t going to tolerate any deviation from the script, and now, another leader has been purged for failing to meet the ever-changing demands of leftist orthodoxy.

Sherman’s departure follows a tantrum from activists over her decision to cancel a “Day of Remembrance” event at the Market. The event, originally organized by the radical social justice group Tsuru for Solidarity, was meant to commemorate the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. But this wasn’t just a memorial — it was a politically charged rally designed to draw a direct, absurd parallel between Donald Trump-era immigration policies and the forced internment of Japanese Americans.

The foundation, rightly, decided that the event’s overtly political “resistance” messaging didn’t align with its mission as a social service organization.

That should have been the end of it. The foundation had every right to say, “This isn’t what we do.” But in Seattle, nothing is ever that simple. You’re not allowed to say no to the Radical Left without paying a price.