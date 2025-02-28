Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies

Together We Can STOP Liberal Activist Judges From Blocking Trump's Efforts to Make...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on February 28, 2025
NOAA

The Left is once again losing their minds over a nothing burger.


The cuts of about 800 probationary employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sliced deep into the agency tasked with a range of safety missions.

Why it matters: The cuts spared "only some" specialists at its National Weather Service, according to a congressional aide speaking on condition of anonymity.


The big picture: By Thursday night, some Weather Service and NOAA offices were already cutting back on their services.

  • A bulletin from NWS headquarters announced that staffing shortages would prevent the twice-daily weather balloon launches from Kotzebue, Alaska. These provide information on upper air conditions to fine-tune computer models that help predict the weather across the U.S.
  • The NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory announced its public communications would be on "indefinite hiatus" due to staffing shortages.

In other words, a whole bunch of brand new employees, not even out of their probationary year, were cut. Apparently, this means the organization will fall apart.

That's the part that should scare Americans.

This is an excellent question.

Let's put things in perspective. 

Let's expose what has really been going on at NOAA.

This is the level of journalism happening in America these days.

To be fair, it is a big word.

If they are, then they can replace all the high earning people who have been there for years. Problem solved!

