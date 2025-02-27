Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on the Epstein Files: 'GIVE US THE INFORMATION WE...
Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like...
House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their...
BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files
Ratio Alert! Politico Spin That Dems Are Winning Against Trump (and Musk) Gets...
Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the...
Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female...
NAILED IT: Scott Jennings Says Mideast 'Two-State Solution' Died With the Bibas Family...
Oh, Look! Another 'Insurrection': Trans Activist Mob Storms Iowa State Capitol Rotunda
Caitlin Johnstone’s Red-Hair Meltdown: Leftist Shill Defends Hamas, Gets Rightly Roasted
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now...
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)

Slotkin’s Doomed Mission: Michigan’s Rookie Senator Picks the Short Straw for Dems’ Trump Takedown

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Honestly, responding to Trump would be the last thing most people would want to do.

Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan has been chosen to deliver the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, scheduled for March 4, 2025. She's a freshman senator, having just started her term in January 2025 after winning a tight race in the 2024 election. Before this, she served as a U.S. Representative for Michigan since 2019 and has a background as a CIA analyst and national security expert under both Bush and Obama administrations. Democratic leaders like Chuck Schumer have highlighted her as a rising star, praising her ability to tackle tough issues and her focus on unity and progress. Her speech is expected to counter Trump’s agenda, likely emphasizing economic security, national security, and a vision for a broader future, based on her past priorities like strengthening supply chains and protecting democracy. It’s a notable pick since she’s new to the Senate but has a track record of winning in swing areas, even as Trump carried Michigan in the last election.

Advertisement

Well, she is a Democrat, after all. 

Good luck defending all those things.

She's one of the reasons they lost the last go round.

The folks who are least happy with Trump's personnel shake ups.

To be fair, that would be way more entertaining. 

Basically, the usual.

At least, Slotkin can read a complete sentence. That is a step up from Biden.

There is no winning with that job.

Tags: DEMOCRAT MICHIGAN SENATE SPEECH TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental Decline
justmindy
BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files
Aaron Walker
Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like Living in North Korea
Amy Curtis
House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their Lame Meme Game
justmindy
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on the Epstein Files: 'GIVE US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement