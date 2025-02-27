Slotkin’s Doomed Mission: Michigan’s Rookie Senator Picks the Short Straw for Dems’ Trump Takedown

Honestly, responding to Trump would be the last thing most people would want to do.

Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan has been chosen to deliver the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, scheduled for March 4, 2025. She's a freshman senator, having just started her term in January 2025 after winning a tight race in the 2024 election. Before this, she served as a U.S. Representative for Michigan since 2019 and has a background as a CIA analyst and national security expert under both Bush and Obama administrations. Democratic leaders like Chuck Schumer have highlighted her as a rising star, praising her ability to tackle tough issues and her focus on unity and progress. Her speech is expected to counter Trump’s agenda, likely emphasizing economic security, national security, and a vision for a broader future, based on her past priorities like strengthening supply chains and protecting democracy. It’s a notable pick since she’s new to the Senate but has a track record of winning in swing areas, even as Trump carried Michigan in the last election.

