Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental Decline

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on February 27, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

The ultimate 'Keeper of the Receipts' and the man with the iron trap memory has weighed in on Jake Tapper's book decrying Biden's decision to run the second time and his clearly failing mental health throughout his four year tenure.

Advertisement

A book from Drew would be epic and way more appropriate since he has actually held all media to account over the years.

As one should!

A way more appropriate title!

Tapper certainly shouldn't have a prime time show on a cable network, nor should he be able to make money off of lyiing to the viewing public for four years. 

That sounds like Joe Biden's stutter. 

The age old question of whether DC tells the Media what to do or  is it the other way around?

This is also very true!

Of course he didn't but it doesn't matter. Presidents have broad power. 

They don't know nor do they care.

It's a miracle this country made it through the last four years.

