Nancy Mace Shops for Suggestions About What to Buy Tomorrow to Counter the...
Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female...
NAILED IT: Scott Jennings Says Mideast 'Two-State Solution' Died With the Bibas Family...
Oh, Look! Another 'Insurrection': Trans Activist Mob Storms Iowa State Capitol Rotunda
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now...
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)
VIP
Jake Tapper Was Paid a Lot to Pretend Biden Was Fine Until He...
Scott Jennings Stuns CNN Panel! Who Is the Dumbest Democrat?
VIP
This Seems Like a Good Time to Look at Gallup's Latest 'Trust in...
'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PER...
Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Assigns Blame for High Egg Prices (Dems Are DESPERATE...
Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's...

Caitlin Johnstone’s Red-Hair Meltdown: Leftist Shill Defends Hamas, Gets Rightly Roasted

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello

Caitlin Johnstone is an alleged journalist fully supported by 'citizens' according to her bio. If this particular post is any indication, she basically is a Leftist propagandist like most others in Corporate Media.

Advertisement

Apparently, pointing out a rare trait these two precious siblings shared is fetishizing whiteness. Apparently, Israel shouldn't show off their children murdered by Hamas terrorists because they might elicit sympathy.

One would think.

Everyone please hold space for Caitlin during this very difficult time for her.

Fair enough.

Caitlin hoped she could use lots of big words and people wouldn't notice.

They certainly view the importance of humanity much differently.

Sorry the slaughter of toddlers and infants made her friends look bad. Murder tends to do that. She should tell Hamas to stop doing that. 

It appears Twitter is the new platform for the insane to bring their scrawled writings.

She is definitely in the running.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE CORPORATE MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
NAILED IT: Scott Jennings Says Mideast 'Two-State Solution' Died With the Bibas Family (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Oh, Look! Another 'Insurrection': Trans Activist Mob Storms Iowa State Capitol Rotunda
Grateful Calvin
Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female Blue Origin Gamble
justmindy
It Begins: White House Drops Phase One of Jeffrey Epstein Files (UPDATED)
Amy Curtis
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now That He's Free
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement