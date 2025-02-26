The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks Woman

The thing that the Left says never happens is happening again.
Illegal immigrant from Columbia accused of r*ping a woman in her home in Springfield, Massachusetts while delivering her food through Uber Eats.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2025
Roiber Andres Rodriguez Melendez, 21, allegedly posed as a female on the Uber Eats app.
When he arrived at her home, Melendez said he… pic.twitter.com/64fxNqxAGg
I’ve always argued that Uber Eats management of their drivers is lacking. The first ever uber I took was supposed to be a woman and ended up being what I believed an immigrant who couldn’t get past the background check by themselves.#MAGA https://t.co/KoSUcQ6ak3— TJ (@ThisSiBullshit) February 26, 2025
Yes, clearly there are some operational issues with Uber, as well. The public believes their drivers are well-vetted and too often, that doesn't seem to be the case.
Pedo Joe the female rape victim thanks you for ruining her life inviting and transporting this “newcomer” https://t.co/ioXEnyfL2v— Byron (@wormpower2022) February 26, 2025
Actually, all Democrats are responsible for the open border.
Red flag: male posing as female. Don’t trust ppl so easily ppl, plz https://t.co/mc4tUfMUmK— Rose (@Rose14Christ) February 26, 2025
Why did @UberEats hire an undocumented migrant from Colombia with an ACTIVE warrant out for his arrest? The Ubereats driver delivered food to a woman and raped her in her own home. Why were there no background checks or E-verify? Ladies, do not open the door for the food delivery… https://t.co/ZNwv0tsnrm— Esther Valdes Clayton (@Esther_Valdes) February 26, 2025
Also, why was this person in our country?
Deport these cretins https://t.co/0z8w2U4jWi— Don't Tread On Me (@ConservativeCh6) February 26, 2025
UBER is actively campaigning to put restrictions on citizens ability to sue them, while they allow things like this to happen. When you support “tort reform,” you support horrible instances like this.— Adam Rieth - Injury Attorney (@AskAdamEsq) February 26, 2025
Every illegal that’s deported saves Americans from potentially falling victim like this guy’s alleged victim.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 26, 2025
America must accelerate deportations!
The sooner, the better.
We need E-Verify.— Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) February 26, 2025
Uber Eats shouldn’t be allowed to hire illegals and they should be prosecuted for knowingly doing so.
These are the people that Biden /Harris / Mayorkas all let into our country.— floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 26, 2025
Unvetted criminals and worse....and we have been attacked for 4 yrs.
Our own government did this to its citizens.
This is exactly why border security matters. 🚨🔥— Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) February 26, 2025
An illegal alien, working as an Uber Eats driver, was able to freely roam the country—until he was finally arrested for raping a woman in Massachusetts.
How many more innocent people have to suffer before sanctuary cities and…
The children and women of America deserve to feel safe in their own communities.
The illegal immigrants are violating our laws by coming here in the first place. The U.S. is under no obligation to protect them and especially should not be enriching them at the expense of our own citizens. This nonsense needs to stop. Export them all ASAP— Bella (@stockbella) February 26, 2025
There doesn't need to be second chances.
