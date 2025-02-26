The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks Woman

Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on February 26, 2025
ImgFlip

The thing that the Left says never happens is happening again.

Yes, clearly there are some operational issues with Uber, as well. The public believes their drivers are well-vetted and too often, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Actually, all Democrats are responsible for the open border.

Also, why was this person in our country?

The sooner, the better.

The children and women of America deserve to feel safe in their own communities.

There doesn't need to be second chances.

Tags: ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MASSACHUSETTS UBER

