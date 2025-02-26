Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s Having a Meltdown

Oh, the elites are clutching their pearls. Please pass the Grey Poupon and the smelling salts.

Gross! The ordinary people and the unlicensed peasants are able to speak with and even influence elites in DC who are running the government. The NYT is horrified. pic.twitter.com/QkKC9tCaJi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 26, 2025

I sometimes have trouble determining whether these people are deliberately lying, or whether they really do not understand our arguments at all pic.twitter.com/KxV9DxjL9a — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 26, 2025

It's possible to be both dumb and deceitful.

They have no idea how elitist they really are. https://t.co/QCpQFMRfnA — P (@golddustwoman04) February 26, 2025

I can only hope that someday I will achieve the status of "prominent conservative activist" https://t.co/pf8LHL3jmI — Idiocracy Now! (@IdiocracyNowHQ) February 26, 2025

One can dream!

As best as I can tell, all legacy media people share a pathological form of megalomania. They believe they are wiser than the rest of us, special, more moral, and entitled to tell the world what to think and how to act, in every aspect of modern society. https://t.co/ozUuOImy61 — John Joseph Bonforte (@BonforteJohn) February 26, 2025

They think the public should sit down and listen to their betters.

Not if they have anything to say about it.

Imagine being angry at the "will of the people." https://t.co/W0tG4W1GOM — Jody (@jody_claggett) February 26, 2025

The NYT staff think everyone else must be second class citizen because they are “the press”and they are of such an enlightened breed that only they may be the gatekeepers. They think “the press” in the First Amendment gives them, and only them, special freedoms, rather than… — Hung Like a Jury (@DOGERejectee) February 26, 2025

Their J-school degrees qualify them to tell the lowly how to live and think.

What do Twitter and Talk Radio have in common?



1. Both attacked by the Left

2. Both dominated by the Right

3. Average citizens are allowed to participate without gatekeepers.



Clearly, the Left needs gatekeepers of information to survive. pic.twitter.com/SoZERi5Gb1 — BlindFaithBook (@BlindFaithBook) February 26, 2025

NYT articles probably get more views from people making fun of them on 𝕏 than serious readers, at this point



The vibes have shifted — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) February 26, 2025

There is some good news.

Yeah I can chat with a Congress person, Law Group, Think Tanks etc. and participate in ideas. Even get info to a committee and watch it show up on the floor during a hearing. That’s a Government for the people. We’re at the very very very beginning, but the unity I’m seeing is… — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) February 26, 2025

What a novel idea!

You would think that the more this happens (like with Musk) that eventually you would get some broader introspection from the Democrats. Even when it does happen, they got flogged along with other former democrats. They severed that pipeline themselves. pic.twitter.com/VarOBiJKEz — Nescio (@BookEmperor) February 26, 2025

The Left doesn't do well with their members thinking on their own.