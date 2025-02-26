NYC Mayor Adams’ Biblical Meltdown is Either a God Complex or Political Desperation

The MSNBC Purge Continues: Most of Maddow's Staff to Be Let Go (But...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:40 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Something is very wrong in New York City and Mayor Adams is apparently not taking it well. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appears upset due to a combination of legal, political, and administrative pressures. Recently, federal corruption charges against him were dropped by the Trump administration’s Justice Department, a move some critics link to a possible quid pro quo involving immigration policy cooperation. This has sparked outrage and calls for his resignation, especially after four top City Hall officials stepped down amid the scandal. Additionally, Adams has faced criticism over his handling of the migrant crisis and budget issues, with some accusing him of inconsistent stances—voicing frustration with the Biden administration’s inaction while seemingly softening toward Trump’s influence. These overlapping controversies have left him defensive and frustrated as he navigates a turbulent mayoral term.

Basically, the Trump administration wants to stop targeting political opponents with lawfare (a very good move), so the Democrats see that as 'corruption'. They protest way too much.

'There's No Bottom For These People:' Jake Tapper To Release Book on Cover Up of Biden's Mental Decline
Aaron Walker
Adams does like a microphone and a camera a whole bunch!

Oh yes, he was fully on the Kamala train until he saw that was going nowhere fast and about to derail. Then, he jumped ship.

Adams should also tone down his ego.

This is not at all how it will go.

That's what the Democrats fear.

He needs to spend more time in church and less at the nightclub, to be honest.

Not a good look, at all. This is not the way.

