NYC Mayor Adams’ Biblical Meltdown is Either a God Complex or Political Desperation

Something is very wrong in New York City and Mayor Adams is apparently not taking it well.

Guys, I think NYC Mayor Eric Adams might've lost it.



ADAMS: So, this is a biblical moment. You know, when Jesus was on the cross, he said, 'God, forgive them, for they know not what they do.' All these negroes asking me to step down - God, forgive them. Are you stupid? I'm… pic.twitter.com/oHJ7HvFVCW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appears upset due to a combination of legal, political, and administrative pressures. Recently, federal corruption charges against him were dropped by the Trump administration’s Justice Department, a move some critics link to a possible quid pro quo involving immigration policy cooperation. This has sparked outrage and calls for his resignation, especially after four top City Hall officials stepped down amid the scandal. Additionally, Adams has faced criticism over his handling of the migrant crisis and budget issues, with some accusing him of inconsistent stances—voicing frustration with the Biden administration’s inaction while seemingly softening toward Trump’s influence. These overlapping controversies have left him defensive and frustrated as he navigates a turbulent mayoral term.

Basically, the Trump administration wants to stop targeting political opponents with lawfare (a very good move), so the Democrats see that as 'corruption'. They protest way too much.

According to @dbongino, from his NYPD days, the most dangerous place to be was between Adams and a camera.

Eric Adams is, and always has been, a media whore. He can’t stop himself, and this biblical comparison is just gross.

That doesn’t make him a criminal, however. — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) February 26, 2025

Adams does like a microphone and a camera a whole bunch!

Never forget: Mayor Adams endorsed Kamala, and he campaigned for her right up until election day.



Anything calling him a Trump supporter is propaganda. pic.twitter.com/qNOU2hhcxs — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) February 26, 2025

Oh yes, he was fully on the Kamala train until he saw that was going nowhere fast and about to derail. Then, he jumped ship.

Adams’ wild biblical rant just proves NYC needs Trump’s steady, no-nonsense leadership—his tough-on-crime approach would clean up this mess and bring real order back to the city! — GABRIEL 🪽 (@TheGabriel72) February 26, 2025

Adams should also tone down his ego.

Well, I gotta say, having been raised Christian, this is not how I imagined the second coming going, but what do I know — The Lone Handmaid (@TheLoneHandmaid) February 26, 2025

This is not at all how it will go.

Just cooperate with ICE, Mayor Adams.. stay sane long enough to get that process going.. — I'mma Duck (@imgoingtoduck) February 26, 2025

That's what the Democrats fear.

He woke up this morning and chose blasphemy. — Alouicious Leroy Jones (@HenryHerculesJr) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

He needs to spend more time in church and less at the nightclub, to be honest.

Omg 😩 using Jesus it’s not a good look mayor Adams — Grace & Grit (@ByGrace26) February 26, 2025

Not a good look, at all. This is not the way.