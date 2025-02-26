Democrats’ Dirty Deep Fake Flop: Donald Trump Jr. Smear Backfires as DNC Lies Unravel

Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:20 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Press and Never Trump organizations (one in the same, actually) are spiraling because the public is happy with Trump's decisions, so far. They can't nail him for anything, so apparently, now they've decided to lie about his son, instead.

RAT seems like a pretty appropriate abbreviation for such an organization.

They lie and they expect the Media to cover for them.

The retraction will never get as much traction and they know it.

Oh, they know they'll be debunked, eventually. They just want to fool as many people as possible in the meantime. Then, they hope most people never find out it was all a lie. It's like the old saying 'a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on'.

This is par for the course for them.

Keep all the receipts.

Yes, and those 'plenty of people' are Democrats.

