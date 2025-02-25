Karoline Leavitt Explains Joint Chief Ouster in Bold Shake-Up Over Dismal Performance

Well, she answered the question directly.

Not much more to say than that.

They've failed and clearly need new leadership.

How dare they? Heh.

She's such a pro!

It's time for competence to be the only qualification that matters.

This is a very important part. Here is a brief summary of the Pentagon's past issues:

The Pentagon failed its seventh consecutive audit in November 2024, unable to fully account for its $824 billion budget. Despite managing $4.1 trillion in assets and $4.3 trillion in liabilities, only nine of 28 sub-entities passed, with most receiving disclaimers due to insufficient data. Costing $178 million and involving 1,700 auditors, the process showed slight progress, but officials aim for a clean audit by 2028—a goal critics doubt. As the only major federal agency never to pass an audit, the DoD faces no immediate penalties, though its persistent issues raise concerns about transparency and waste.

Actually, it sounds like it is long past time for it to happen.

Of course they will. The Corporate Media will always find a way to try and make President Trump look bad.

They are used to someone petting them and holding their hand. They can't handle being treated as adults.

He should not have lasted this long.

Democrats are used to failing up. They don't understand accountability.