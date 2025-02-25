Jake Tapper Tries to Slam JD Vance, Ends Up Flat on His Smug Face

Today, JD Vance tweeted about the policy of the Trump administration to match their words to their actions. This seems like a very reasonable policy, and one important to share with the general public.

Of course, the DNC media arm working at CNN had to jump right into formation and go on the offensive against Vance. When will Jake Tapper learn to just sit some of these squabbles out?

It's reasonable to say Trump does speak with bombast, at times. That is part of his appeal. He always means what he says, though.

Tapper falls into Trump's trap every single time.

See, Jake knows what JD actually means. He just plays scold on the internet because it brings him back pats from all of his fellow Commies.

Tapper will need an oxygen tank to get through the next four years if he doesn't pace himself.

How quickly Jake forgets!

Jake still hasn't caught on.

Oh yes, they meant every word of that defamation. They said it with their full chest. They just don't like that they had to pay for it in the end.

Oh, we will never forget!