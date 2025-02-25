You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots...
Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIO...

Bridget Phetasy’s Twitter Plea for Federal Fiascoes Unleashes a Flood of Jaw-Dropping Tales

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:10 PM on February 25, 2025
imgflip

Just in case all the crying federal workers on the nightly news have begun to pull on your heartstrings, Bridget Phetasy is here to remind America of what one can expect from our federal government.

This alone is sufficient cause to fire them all. 

It's really rage inducing. 

Yet, the police or the Prosecutors aren't held responsible to catch the criminals or prosecute them.

It's fine for America to send billions for condoms in Africa, though. 

This is why UPS and FedEx will never go out of business. If we compared it to school choice, the USPS is failing government schools and UPS and FedEx are charter schools and parochial schools accepting vouchers.

Sorry, Jake won't be able to respond.

Why would an orphaned teenager need money, after all. Nice to know that wasn't even a priority for the jerks of the federal government. 

If you don't laugh, you'll cry.

