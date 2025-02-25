Allie Beth Stuckey Drops a Bombshell: Aging Americans Are Wreaking Havoc on Parenting Tots

It's almost like telling people all that matters is their own feelings and they are entitled to feel peace and harmony for every second of their day backfired or something.

Newsflash Americans ... even if you are over 60, you are not entitled to a completely serene and quiet environment on public transportation. Yes, planes are pricey, but they are still available to the public and the public isn't always going to behave just as you wish. If you want to be the boss of the plane, you'd better have enough money to buy a private one.

Also, many women are having multiple children of their own choice and not being forced by their husbands to have many kids. Stop feeling sorry for women who are very much making their own choices and are fully aware how babies are made.

It's a very weird thought process overtaking the American populace.

Of course, no one loves a crying baby on a plane ... least of all, the parents. It's stressful for all involved. It helps if adults don't tantrum like toddlers, though.

We live in a society, after all.

Touche.

This is the way!