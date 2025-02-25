WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can...
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA...
Vicious Cycle: DOGE Finds $100M in Taxpayer Dollars When to AFL-CIO Union's NGO...
Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are...
SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse...
Jake Tapper Tries to Slam JD Vance, Ends Up Flat on His Smug...
We Vati-CAN'T Even: Lefties Worry New Pope Might Be 'Full Conservative' and 'Extremist'
VIP
Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIO...
Oh Look, Another Day of the Screeching Shrews of 'The View' Spewing Conspiracy...
Oh NO She Di'int! (She DID) Ann Coulter Has the PERFECT Job for...
Palo Alto Teen With 4.4 GPA SUES After Being Rejected by SIXTEEN Colleges,...
MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans...
Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything'...
Joy Reid Breaks Down Sobbing While MSNBC Collapses!

Allie Beth Stuckey Drops a Bombshell: Aging Americans Are Wreaking Havoc on Parenting Tots

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach

It's almost like telling people all that matters is their own feelings and they are entitled to feel peace and harmony for every second of their day backfired or something.

Advertisement

Newsflash Americans ... even if you are over 60, you are not entitled to a completely serene and quiet environment on public transportation. Yes, planes are pricey, but they are still available to the public and the public isn't always going to behave just as you wish. If you want to be the boss of the plane, you'd better have enough money to buy a private one.

Also, many women are having multiple children of their own choice and not being forced by their husbands to have many kids. Stop feeling sorry for women who are very much making their own choices and are fully aware how babies are made.

It's a very weird thought process overtaking the American populace.  

Of course, no one loves a crying baby on a plane ... least of all, the parents. It's stressful for all involved. It helps if adults don't tantrum like toddlers, though.

We live in a society, after all.

Touche.

This is the way!

Tags: AIRPLANE BABY CRYING ELDERLY FAMILY PARENTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch)
Sam J.
Vicious Cycle: DOGE Finds $100M in Taxpayer Dollars When to AFL-CIO Union's NGO (and Back to Dems)
Amy Curtis
Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are NOT HAPPY About It
Amy Curtis
Jake Tapper Tries to Slam JD Vance, Ends Up Flat on His Smug Face
justmindy
SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse DISSING Female Athletes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages Grateful Calvin
Advertisement