MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...

Dana Bash and Brian Stelter Clutch Pearls as Trump Taps Dan Bongino for Top FBI Role

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on February 24, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

There was once a President who said 'Elections have consequences' or something to that effect (Obama), and the United States is enjoying all the wonderful personnel choices as a result of Trump's win. The Left and the Corporate Media (we repeat ourselves), however, are spiraling.

If the 'Potato' thinks Bongino is 'incendiary', this is a wonderful development, indeed.

It's a whole panel of idiots. How does Scott Jennings put up with this crew?

Yes, that seems a little disruptive to the American trust of public officials, no?

Bongino believes in a safe and closed border and not using federal law enforcement against political opponents. Apparently, that makes him 'far right'.

They are one and the same.

They themselves are 'far left' so they think that is right and normal. They don't understand most Americans don't agree with allowing children to change their gender in fourth grade.

It's ok when they do it!

They sure do seem to protest a whole bunch for folks with no skin in the game.

Biden was barely lucid, but they couldn't get enough of every single Biden choice. Weird, huh?

Exactly! The public voted and they trust Trump to make the call. Give him that chance.

