NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment
Former CNN Talking Head Demands Nationwide MSNBC Boycott In Wake of Reid’s Well...
Money Talks and Donors Walk! The Hill Reports Party Donations Drying Up As...
DELICIOUS TEARS: Joy Reid's Reaction to Her Cancellation Will Have You Crying ......
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets...
'I Was Willing to Go to Jail': Texas Children's Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT About...
Dana Bash and Brian Stelter Clutch Pearls As Trump Taps Dan Bongino for...
Yosemite Workers Drape Flag Upside Down to Protest Federal Cuts
AI Video of Trump Kissing Elon Musk's Feet Plays in HUD Cafeteria
PIVOT: Jasmine Crockett Dusts Off the 'Disinformation' Card to Explain Why Democrats Are...
Federal Judge Delivers Trump a Victory, Rejects Playing Temporary Nanny to Soothe AP’s...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Five Things He Accomplished Last Week
'Duly Noted': Unhinged TikToker Calls for Elon Musk to Be Assassinated
WATCH: Kamala Harris Visits L.A. Wildfire Sites and Her Comments Are Mind Numbingly...

MSNBC’s Sam Stein Unleashes Hysterical Fury Over Trump’s First Press Question Today

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on February 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Oh, they are such petty little ingrates, aren't they?

Clearly, Stein doesn't remember all the soft ball questions Biden received and how the Press barely mentioned his grandchild he never met.

Advertisement

Heaven forbid the public expects Stein to report the news correctly, at the very least.

Per usual, the public has to correct the corporate media and do all their research.

How many times did they ask Biden that dumb question? The answer is MANY! Stein did not have any complaints about that, though.

That's why they are all so mad right now.

One thing about the tables .... they always turn.

Oh, Joy Reid's former viewers are melting down in the comments. They are not taking this well, at all. It's hilarious.

At least Trump is actually doing a good job worthy of praise. That's the difference.

The difference is PBS is paid for by taxpayer dollars.

That will be a joyous day, indeed.

On the very rare occasion Biden even came out in public, he never answered questions off the cuff. Stein had nothing to say about that. Protect Democrats at all costs ... same as it ever was.

Tags: CONSERVATIVE MSNBC SAM STEIN TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment
Brett T.
DELICIOUS TEARS: Joy Reid's Reaction to Her Cancellation Will Have You Crying ... With Laughter
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets Him
Brett T.
Former CNN Talking Head Demands Nationwide MSNBC Boycott In Wake of Reid’s Well Deserved Firing
justmindy
Money Talks and Donors Walk! The Hill Reports Party Donations Drying Up As Dems Struggle In Trump Era
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment Brett T.
Advertisement