Federal Judge Delivers Trump a Victory, Rejects Playing Temporary Nanny to Soothe AP’s Temper Tantrum

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Well, the Associated Press has taken a big 'L' in the first phase of its temper tantrum to get its seat back at Presidential press gaggles.

The 'Potato' is likely kicking rocks. One easy way they could regain their seat is to call it the 'Gulf of America' and stop deadnaming a body of water. Isn't that how it works?

The win is only temporary for now, but it is certainly a win for Trump in the short run.

So, at least until mid March, they can sit and lick their wounds.

That pretty much sums it up.

Their writers are allowed to defend Democrats, freely. That is what they are allowed to do.

Good!

That's not a bad idea!

There has to be a free press to cover events. That does not have to be every person who claims they are a member of a free and independent press.

No matter how much they think they are better than all other press.

Perhaps, they should even learn to code. 

That deserves a big 'BOOM'!

