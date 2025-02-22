Former Biden Advisor Mike Donilon Clings to Delusion Like It’s a Government Pension

See, the problem was not the fact Joe Biden was barely cogent, the actual problem is people noticed. Then, because people noticed, the Democrats melted down. That was the REAL problem. Apparently.

Top Biden adviser Mike Donilon on the post-debate fallout last year:



“lots of people have terrible debates…usually, the party doesn’t lose its mind and that’s what happened here. It melted down.”



Adds that he thought pushing Biden out was “insane” pic.twitter.com/6aIczriLKt — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 22, 2025

At least one Democrat is lucid.

It was not “terrible.” It was disqualifying. https://t.co/VndmPihiKo — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 22, 2025

This was the final time it was disqualifying. There were many episodes before where it was clear Biden was one fry short of a Happy Meal.

This incomprehensible spin makes a lot more sense when you realize Mike was hoping he could stay co-POTUS with a few of his buddies for another four years. https://t.co/U0m3EVxHfa — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 22, 2025

He must have been one of the dudes running the Oval Office. One of the ones no one voted to elect.

Just completely deluded.



People like Donilon should never work in politics again. Biden’s decision to seek a second term and his aides cheering him on will go down in history as one of the most politically catastrophic decisions for a political party. https://t.co/ZBFImdJKYi — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) February 22, 2025

He's clearly fine with lying to the American public as long as the guy he likes remains in charge.

Completely unacceptable level of delusion. https://t.co/qZjY9MflNl — Kevin Groh (@kgrohh) February 22, 2025

They still don’t get it, do they? https://t.co/YbjoDIs9dh — Ben Tomchik (@bentomchik) February 22, 2025

They absolutely don't.

Lol there’s a difference between “had a terrible debate” and “exhibited unmistakable signs of dementia” https://t.co/aTrs0wNVml — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 22, 2025

Biden is on the far side of has signs of dementia, actually.

What’s insane is thinking Biden could be a strong candidate in last year’s election. We all had eyes. Joe Biden wasn’t right. https://t.co/AEfDGZltIA — Follow @tylerbanham on bluesky (@tylerbanham) February 22, 2025

They’re *still* lying about his cognitive decline. Insanity. https://t.co/HENxPt5CH3 — Brittany (@bccover) February 22, 2025

They clearly believe the American public is stupid with terrible memories.

Donilon was one of the key architects of the cover-up that hid Biden’s incapacitated state from the American people, making that debate performance particularly jarring and catastrophic.



Dem internals showed Biden could’ve lost 400 electoral votes after that. https://t.co/DR2vGkbJx2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 22, 2025

There was no coming back from that debate.

No. The insane thing was running Biden again in the first place. https://t.co/9WZKoJLflt — Brandon Hall (@hall_cb) February 22, 2025

Actually, the insane thing was ever electing Biden at all. This last election was just course correction.