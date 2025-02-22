Former Biden Advisor Mike Donilon Clings to Delusion Like It’s a Government Pension

Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

See, the problem was not the fact Joe Biden was barely cogent, the actual problem is people noticed. Then, because people noticed, the Democrats melted down. That was the REAL problem. Apparently.

Advertisement

At least one Democrat is lucid.

This was the final time it was disqualifying. There were many episodes before where it was clear Biden was one fry short of a Happy Meal.

He must have been one of the dudes running the Oval Office. One of the ones no one voted to elect.

Advertisement

He's clearly fine with lying to the American public as long as the guy he likes remains in charge.

They absolutely don't. 

Biden is on the far side of has signs of dementia, actually.

They clearly believe the American public is stupid with terrible memories.

Advertisement

There was no coming back from that debate.

Actually, the insane thing was ever electing Biden at all. This last election was just course correction.

Advertisement
Advertisement
