Trump’s EO to Choke Off Federal Handouts to Illegals and Their Sanctuary State Simps—Cry Harder, Losers

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on February 19, 2025
Turkish Coast Guard via AP

Promises made, promises kept. This order seems like Trump delivering on even more than he initially promised, to be honest. 

SCOOP: Per WH official on background, later tonight, President Trump will sign an executive order designed to terminate any & all federal taxpayer benefits going to illegal aliens. The order will direct every federal agency & department to identify all federally funded programs currently providing any financial benefits to illegal aliens, and “take corrective action”, ensuring that any federal funds to states and localities “will not be used to support sanctuary policies or assist illegal immigration.” Additionally, the executive order will mandate improvements in eligibility verification to prevent federal benefits from going to anyone in the US illegally. A WH official tells 
@FoxNews
 the executive order will show Trump is committed to prioritizing that federal public health benefits go towards American citizens, including veterans.

No more federal money to cities giving sanctuary to people here illegally and furthermore, no additional dollars benefiting those here illegally.

Oh, some blue state will do their best.

More evidence common sense isn't so common anymore.

As he should.

No, it should be illegal to help people in this country illegally. It should be the same crime as harboring a criminal.

It should cure the housing issue in many areas, actually.

Exactly! There should not be a peep from Democrats about this being not humanitarian since they claim it was never happening.

