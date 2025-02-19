Trump’s EO to Choke Off Federal Handouts to Illegals and Their Sanctuary State Simps—Cry Harder, Losers

Promises made, promises kept. This order seems like Trump delivering on even more than he initially promised, to be honest.

SCOOP: Per WH official on background, later tonight, President Trump will sign an executive order designed to terminate any & all federal taxpayer benefits going to illegal aliens. The order will direct every federal agency & department to identify all federally funded programs currently providing any financial benefits to illegal aliens, and “take corrective action”, ensuring that any federal funds to states and localities “will not be used to support sanctuary policies or assist illegal immigration.” Additionally, the executive order will mandate improvements in eligibility verification to prevent federal benefits from going to anyone in the US illegally. A WH official tells @FoxNews the executive order will show Trump is committed to prioritizing that federal public health benefits go towards American citizens, including veterans.

No more federal money to cities giving sanctuary to people here illegally and furthermore, no additional dollars benefiting those here illegally.

Who will file the first attempt to get a TRO? https://t.co/8WvuAGc9Ei — Oh!Snap! 📷 🇺🇸 🐾 🐊 (@BlueCollie43) February 19, 2025

Oh, some blue state will do their best.

Oh, this is absolutely perfect and you can just watch the illegals leaving in a hurry, once the freebies dry up! It’s about high time! https://t.co/098T2nuIoU — Lori Logan (@Skihasi) February 19, 2025

Is it just me who thinks it’s crazy this has to be an EO? But we’ll take it regardless. https://t.co/QD7x7J91J4 — Beth (@IIIperJeeper) February 19, 2025

More evidence common sense isn't so common anymore.

Great reporting, @BillMelugin_ !!! Can't wait to watch you win a pulitzer !! https://t.co/NU1owBCieX — TexasPatriot 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TXPatriotUSA) February 19, 2025

As he should.

Excellent. Helping illegals should be done by personal choice through charitable organizations. Not by the government. https://t.co/i5bC7v8qAl — Cheryl Cunha (@cheryl_cunha) February 19, 2025

No, it should be illegal to help people in this country illegally. It should be the same crime as harboring a criminal.

This ought to solve the #Louisville housing g crisis. Right? And so much more https://t.co/1Sa4RQWFC4 — Hell, west, and crooked (@LemmeAksU) February 19, 2025

It should cure the housing issue in many areas, actually.

Illegal aliens deserve an uncomfortable ride home, not taxpayer benefits.



President Trump is turning up the heat on them. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) February 19, 2025

Shouldn’t be a problem. I’m told by democrats, time and again, that illegals receive zero benefits from our government. pic.twitter.com/sH1V6hN0k8 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 19, 2025

Exactly! There should not be a peep from Democrats about this being not humanitarian since they claim it was never happening.