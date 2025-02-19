Piers Morgan Confronts Ex-Democrat Lindy Li Over Her Voting Record Claims

Lindy Li was a leader in the Democratic Party who became very disgruntled with the party this past year. At least, that is what she claimed.
Hi @lindyli .. I’m confused.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 19, 2025
On Monday, you told me you didn’t vote for Kamala in the 2024 election. But you posted this on your X account on October 3.. though oddly, you have now deleted it overnight. What’s going on? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/j0aCjoR2CI
She went on Piers Morgan's show and explained how she didn't vote for Kamala in 2024 even though she was encouraging others to do just that. Then, Piers Morgan found where she claimed she did vote for Kamala on social media.
Called it. https://t.co/QxrZY1YQSg— Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) February 19, 2025
Basically, she is just trying to pretend she was always a hater post campaign when it's clear Kamala lost.
She’s a complete con artist. Baffling why anyone pays her any attention. https://t.co/21ghy6b6ou— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 19, 2025
Yeah… we all are.— Tommy Swindle (@tswindle48) February 19, 2025
There’s a lot to unpack here with @lindyli.
She’ll eventually slip up and reveal what’s really going on, or she’ll prove herself over time. https://t.co/zXCM250Y7J
Honestly, she wants to appear as if she knew Kamala was a bad choice from the get go when that isn't what she was portraying on social media. No one likes to be wrong.
She works for the CCP. https://t.co/ujSlqBwFwv— galyn (@galyki) February 19, 2025
Nothing would be shocking anymore, but of course, this is allegedly and for educational purposes only.
Look at Lindy Li’s response to @piersmorgan— Greg Scott (@GScottSays) February 19, 2025
She is obviously a complete fraud.
“Giving her a chance” (@DineshDSouza) would look more like her interning for @ScottPresler than her getting booked on @FoxNews and a bunch of podcasts. (Where she has already been caught lying.) https://t.co/eTHMc7PSGv pic.twitter.com/qm5sIEhek8
If she really wants to work for the conservative cause, she can work grass roots. Why does she need to be front and center? Let her prove herself first!
Nothing confusing. @lindyli is a grifting fraud. https://t.co/PR8DErIaD0— Running_Rural 🇺🇸 (@Running_Rural) February 19, 2025
It seems as if this just might be a way to get onto TV easily.
Don't trust Lindy Li as far as you can throw her https://t.co/8cOLyhEm9i— Lillian Smith (@lilysm1965) February 19, 2025
Not sure what there is to be confused about, Piers.— Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) February 19, 2025
You already know what she’s doing. She’s a total phony. https://t.co/sDWvs05X96
She’s an incorrigible liar and anyone who falls for this has failed the world’s easiest IQ test. https://t.co/DjutIlHjHU— Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 19, 2025
If she had really changed, why not tell Piers the truth the other night?
You can’t trust this weird little woman! https://t.co/cvBWVVAbFR— PF (@PF54) February 19, 2025
Lindy Li is a proven liar, over and over again… why is anyone giving her the benefit of the doubt? She lied then and she continues to lie.— Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) February 19, 2025
She has a long way to go to earn her respect and there is no reason to give her a huge platform until she does.
