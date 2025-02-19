Piers Morgan Confronts Ex-Democrat Lindy Li Over Her Voting Record Claims

Lindy Li was a leader in the Democratic Party who became very disgruntled with the party this past year. At least, that is what she claimed.

Hi ⁦@lindyli⁩ .. I’m confused.

On Monday, you told me you didn’t vote for Kamala in the 2024 election. But you posted this on your X account on October 3.. though oddly, you have now deleted it overnight. What’s going on? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/j0aCjoR2CI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 19, 2025

She went on Piers Morgan's show and explained how she didn't vote for Kamala in 2024 even though she was encouraging others to do just that. Then, Piers Morgan found where she claimed she did vote for Kamala on social media.

Basically, she is just trying to pretend she was always a hater post campaign when it's clear Kamala lost.

She’s a complete con artist. Baffling why anyone pays her any attention. https://t.co/21ghy6b6ou — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 19, 2025

Yeah… we all are.



There’s a lot to unpack here with @lindyli.



She’ll eventually slip up and reveal what’s really going on, or she’ll prove herself over time. https://t.co/zXCM250Y7J — Tommy Swindle (@tswindle48) February 19, 2025

Honestly, she wants to appear as if she knew Kamala was a bad choice from the get go when that isn't what she was portraying on social media. No one likes to be wrong.

She works for the CCP. https://t.co/ujSlqBwFwv — galyn (@galyki) February 19, 2025

Nothing would be shocking anymore, but of course, this is allegedly and for educational purposes only.

Look at Lindy Li’s response to @piersmorgan



She is obviously a complete fraud.



“Giving her a chance” (@DineshDSouza) would look more like her interning for @ScottPresler than her getting booked on @FoxNews and a bunch of podcasts. (Where she has already been caught lying.) https://t.co/eTHMc7PSGv pic.twitter.com/qm5sIEhek8 — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) February 19, 2025

If she really wants to work for the conservative cause, she can work grass roots. Why does she need to be front and center? Let her prove herself first!

It seems as if this just might be a way to get onto TV easily.

Don't trust Lindy Li as far as you can throw her https://t.co/8cOLyhEm9i — Lillian Smith (@lilysm1965) February 19, 2025

Not sure what there is to be confused about, Piers.



You already know what she’s doing. She’s a total phony. https://t.co/sDWvs05X96 — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) February 19, 2025

She’s an incorrigible liar and anyone who falls for this has failed the world’s easiest IQ test. https://t.co/DjutIlHjHU — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 19, 2025

If she had really changed, why not tell Piers the truth the other night?

You can’t trust this weird little woman! https://t.co/cvBWVVAbFR — PF (@PF54) February 19, 2025

Lindy Li is a proven liar, over and over again… why is anyone giving her the benefit of the doubt? She lied then and she continues to lie. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) February 19, 2025

She has a long way to go to earn her respect and there is no reason to give her a huge platform until she does.