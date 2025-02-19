Piers Morgan Confronts Ex-Democrat Lindy Li Over Her Voting Record Claims

FLIP FLOP: Day After Asking Who's in Charge of Trump Admin, ABC News...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on February 19, 2025
Lindy Li/Amy Curtis

Lindy Li was a leader in the Democratic Party who became very disgruntled with the party this past year. At least, that is what she claimed.

She went on Piers Morgan's show and explained how she didn't vote for Kamala in 2024 even though she was encouraging others to do just that. Then, Piers Morgan found where she claimed she did vote for Kamala on social media.

Basically, she is just trying to pretend she was always a hater post campaign when it's clear Kamala lost. 

Honestly, she wants to appear as if she knew Kamala was a bad choice from the get go when that isn't what she was portraying on social media. No one likes to be wrong.

Nothing would be shocking anymore, but of course, this is allegedly and for educational purposes only.

If she really wants to work for the conservative cause, she can work grass roots. Why does she need to be front and center? Let her prove herself first!

It seems as if this just might be a way to get onto TV easily.

If she had really changed, why not tell Piers the truth the other night?

She has a long way to go to earn her respect and there is no reason to give her a huge platform until she does.

