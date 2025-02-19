CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin...
Newsweek's Story on Concerns About Having An Election in Ukraine Gives the Game...
ABC News' Trump Headline Inspires Greg Gutfeld's 4-Step Summary of Why Media Is...
Wasteful Spending Alert! Rep. Nancy Mace Spots Possible Reason They Put 'Plus' at...
Mocking O'Malley: Former Social Security Head Laughs at Elon Musk and DOGE Labeling...
Sean Hannity Interview Has Viewers Likening President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to...
Donald the Disrupter: MAGA Loves That Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Nicknamed Trump ‘Captain Ch...
Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters...

Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its Fair Share

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:45 PM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Darko Bandic

The former Prime Minister of Finland is likely about to become one of Donald Trump's favorite people.

ALL WARS end, but how they end determines the shape of the peace that follows—and whether it will last. Now, as America has taken the initiative on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, European leaders must choose between showing strength as the process unfolds and facing the perils of relinquishing responsibility for their own security.

In other words, she is calling on Europe to get serious about protecting itself and its neighbors and stop insisting the US foot the bill. What a concept.

She also has the coveted Jarvis endorsement.

That is a powerful visual.

If only they would have left her alone to go to the disco and party.

Oh, there is a comedian around every corner.

That is the reason the tabloids hounded her mercilessly. She was too normal and rational.

She might be pretty darn close.

Honestly, it's probably more like 99%.

Correct! Much like a parent pays the bills of the adult children so they can party and vacation, the United States has been footing the bill for all these other countries to live very frivolously.

That sums it up!

