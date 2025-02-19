Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its Fair Share

The former Prime Minister of Finland is likely about to become one of Donald Trump's favorite people.

former finland pm sanna marin in new op ed:



“it is entirely reasonable for american taxpayers to question why they should shoulder more of the cost of european security than europe itself. given the clear message from washington, it is simply unrealistic not to strengthen… pic.twitter.com/h1a4Mc8mr2 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 19, 2025

Advertisement

A LL WARS end, but how they end determines the shape of the peace that follows—and whether it will last. Now, as America has taken the initiative on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, European leaders must choose between showing strength as the process unfolds and facing the perils of relinquishing responsibility for their own security.

In other words, she is calling on Europe to get serious about protecting itself and its neighbors and stop insisting the US foot the bill. What a concept.

She also has the coveted Jarvis endorsement.

Seeing a lot of US is “abandoning Europe” and don’t understand that sentiment. NATO allies have been living in a fantasy world since Putins 2007 speech in Munich, US has to push back on this at some point and Ukraine means so much more to countries like Germany than the US. https://t.co/uGWmHQravw pic.twitter.com/KA8inMZ6F7 — Jeff (@alljeffen) February 19, 2025

That is a powerful visual.

GP At least some people in Europe get it. https://t.co/beEpkDGyys — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 19, 2025

All she wanted to do is party a little bit. She shouldn't have to fight for that right. https://t.co/f97Z9RNQMZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2025

If only they would have left her alone to go to the disco and party.

Finnish? Nah, she’s just getting started https://t.co/YQl6LvkTUR — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) February 19, 2025

Oh, there is a comedian around every corner.

She left too soon. One of the few European politicians with a functioning brain. https://t.co/LvlHPCJwTs — Robert Marcano (@robmv) February 19, 2025

That is the reason the tabloids hounded her mercilessly. She was too normal and rational.

At least one leader gets it. Probably why she's a "former" BTW, only Finland and Great Britain fully repaid their WW2 debt to the USA. https://t.co/ybVHzfGag5 — RINOHunter2026 (@FtheCensors) February 19, 2025

She might be pretty darn close.

Smarter than 95% of Euro leaders. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 19, 2025

Honestly, it's probably more like 99%.

Advertisement

Europeans like to brag about their free healthcare or only working 3 days a week with 8 months paid vacation.



Well, let's see how that goes when you're paying 5% GDP on defense. — B Mitori (@bmitori) February 19, 2025

Correct! Much like a parent pays the bills of the adult children so they can party and vacation, the United States has been footing the bill for all these other countries to live very frivolously.

So Trump is correct — Diet Coke Trad (@bewicksong) February 19, 2025

That sums it up!