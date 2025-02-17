Federal Judge Declines to Halt DOGE Federal Job Firings ... At Least for Today

Well, that's a win for Elon, DOGE, President Trump and American people who care about their money being spent in wasteful ways.

BREAKING: Legal WIN for DOGE as a federal judge has just declined to issue an order halting Elon Musk and Doge from accessing federal data and cutting personnel:



"Attorneys general from 14 states are attempting to stop Musk and Doge from accessing data in seven federal agencies… pic.twitter.com/Ndc3ObpH07 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

DOGE can continue on doing the good work. For a little while, at least. Democrats will probably judge shop and try to stop this again.

We voted for transparency and a cut to all the frivolous spending! https://t.co/QcR92jPDs3 — Brian Costley (@uFlydiscs) February 17, 2025

This is exactly what the American people asked for and Trump is merely obliging.

Makes you wonder why and what they are afraid of being exposed! https://t.co/SVkwPx1dob — Brame Chandra (@Stormqueene2) February 17, 2025

Things that make you go hmmm.

Win, win for Musk and DOGE. https://t.co/FH81oyvfQJ — LillyCakes 🍊 (@Blognostics) February 17, 2025

Are you tired of the winning, yet?

Yeah not the end of the battle. Expect these fights to continue. Judicial activism will be the storyline until SCOTUS weighs in. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 17, 2025

As Kirk noted, this is far from the end of the battle. This will continue on unabated until it reaches the Supreme Court and they put an end to it. Each day that DOGE can continue their work is another good day though.

This is a massive win for government accountability. The Deep State has been running unchecked for decades, and now that DOGE is shining a light on their waste, they’re desperate to shut it down. America First means transparency, and Elon Musk is delivering. — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) February 17, 2025

Oh, the NGOs and other thieves of American tax dollars hate all of this.

None of the other judges should have issued any orders blocking Trump.



These are all political questions.



We voted for this and we will have this. — Jurispectives (@jurispectives) February 17, 2025

The voters have spoken.

Democrats thought Judge Chutkin would be their hero 😂 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 17, 2025

She might end up going through for the Left, but that day was not today.

Are we tired of winning yet? — Jack (@jackunheard) February 17, 2025

Absolutely not.

Need to get back to pre1900 numbers of Federal employees. In 1880 the ratio was about 1:12,550 now it it 1:172 . That is 172 Citizens for every one Federal employee … Not counting the military. Add on top of that your state and local governments (and your HOA)! pic.twitter.com/h9RM1mglXl — Andrew Burdett (@burdett70) February 17, 2025

AUDITING is part of checks and balances. Thats what the left doesn't understand.



or maybe they do because they know and we know they are corrupt. — 🌺🌸🇺🇸✝️MAR✝️🇺🇸🌸🌺 (@mamacita4life2) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

She knows better not to go against Trump and Doge because she knows she will be defunded and impeached, she should be anyways for what she’s done to Trump. — BJORN LANE (@BJORN987654321) February 17, 2025

This has long needed to happen.