Federal Judge Declines to Halt DOGE Federal Job Firings ... At Least for Today

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on February 17, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, that's a win for Elon, DOGE, President Trump and American people who care about their money being spent in wasteful ways.

Advertisement

DOGE can continue on doing the good work. For a little while, at least. Democrats will probably judge shop and try to stop this again.

This is exactly what the American people asked for and Trump is merely obliging.

Things that make you go hmmm.

Are you tired of the winning, yet?

As Kirk noted, this is far from the end of the battle. This will continue on unabated until it reaches the Supreme Court and they put an end to it. Each day that DOGE can continue their work is another good day though.

Oh, the NGOs and other thieves of American tax dollars hate all of this.

The voters have spoken. 

She might end up going through for the Left, but that day was not today.

Absolutely not.

Advertisement

This has long needed to happen.

Tags: ELON MUSK JUDGE TRUMP DOGE

