DeSantis Unleashes Explosive Revelation (to the Left): Justice Department is NOT Independent of POTUS

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:10 PM on February 17, 2025
AngieArtist

Per usual, the Left does not understand things, so Governor Ron DeSantis was just the guy to spell it out for them.

It's so funny how the Justice Department is fine to pursue all the President's enemies and ignore his proclivities under a Democratic President, but when it does the same under a Republican, it's (D) different.

Also, true.

That only matters to the Left is the President happens to be a GOP candidate.

The Left wants the Justice Department to do what they want and shut a Republican President down, and since it won't do that, they'll make up lies about what it should be doing.

It's hard when you're the Left and you refuse to accept reality.

That's exactly what they are saying. They know their positions aren't popular, so they choose to force them on people. 

They are mostly lying fools.

That's a great idea. Spend some of that money making educational programming for American children. Apparently, our Social Studies classes are currently failing the populace.

