DeSantis Unleashes Explosive Revelation (to the Left): Justice Department is NOT Independent of POTUS

Per usual, the Left does not understand things, so Governor Ron DeSantis was just the guy to spell it out for them.

The Justice Department is not “independent” of the elected chief executive but is constitutionally accountable to him.



The cries of “independence” from the left/media are rooted in their desire to have a “heads I win, tails you lose” scenario where the bureaucracy exists to… pic.twitter.com/GabFS3d5ZB — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 17, 2025

It's so funny how the Justice Department is fine to pursue all the President's enemies and ignore his proclivities under a Democratic President, but when it does the same under a Republican, it's (D) different.

Also, true.

The Justice Department's independence is not "threatened;" its independence is non-existent. The Department works for the President. https://t.co/PRFXLHLwxK — tetra guy tx (@Tx85599) February 17, 2025

That only matters to the Left is the President happens to be a GOP candidate.

This speaks to a fallacy that my friend @CalebNByrd explained really well. The DOJ is not a 4th or 5th branch of government. It is not some hybrid or separated agency with its own sovereign powers. It serves at the pleasure of the AG, who serves at the pleasure of the Prez. https://t.co/Ax3Cfrl3O6 — Vivek (@VerverkS) February 17, 2025

The Left wants the Justice Department to do what they want and shut a Republican President down, and since it won't do that, they'll make up lies about what it should be doing.

There is no such thing as an “independent” executive agency. All prosecutorial discretion flows from the Executive.



This. Is. Not. Hard. https://t.co/7CIsqGEoww — Caleb Byrd (@CalebNByrd) February 17, 2025

It's hard when you're the Left and you refuse to accept reality.

The President is the only person in the executive branch that Americans vote for. Thats why he is in charge of it.



When the Left says that Departments should be "independent," what they're really saying is that they don't want to be held accountable by the people. https://t.co/06B8Q8Y5Bt — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) February 17, 2025

That's exactly what they are saying. They know their positions aren't popular, so they choose to force them on people.

Correct. Democrats conflate “separation of powers” of the 3 constitutional branches, to include independence from Presidential oversight for all departments under the executive branch.

In other words, they are lying or are fools. They want the bureaucratic state to have no… https://t.co/RANx76j562 — Davy Crockett (@ColDaveCrockett) February 17, 2025

They are mostly lying fools.

Three branches of government. There is no such thing as "independent". There is no fourth branch.

DOJ is part of the executive and the president control it.

Trump is the president. — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) February 17, 2025

Who would have ever thunk that the executive branch is in charge of the federal agencies?



Maybe some USAID money should go to financing a fact based remake of schoolhouse rock showing how our government is supposed to work.



Thank you Governor. — Trebor (@TreborJoss) February 17, 2025

That's a great idea. Spend some of that money making educational programming for American children. Apparently, our Social Studies classes are currently failing the populace.