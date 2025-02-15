Sharp-Eyed Liberals Catch Pete Hegseth Drinking on the Job
Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Proportions

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:45 PM on February 15, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

When times can feel tough and stressful, sometimes it's fun to take a look back on what a disaster the campaign of Kamala really was. Starting things out, the time they tried to pass off a photoshopped McDonald's uniform picture.

Maybe Facebook would buy this, but the rest of the internet was way too savvy.

Trying to make 'brat' happen was one of the most cringe parts of the Kamala organization. She totally felt she deserved the win and it was going to be handed to her on a silver platter. 

It was a summer music release mainly targeted at teen girls and possibly college aged girls and most of those people can't or won't vote.

Oh, remember when they said a comedian at a Trump show tanked his whole campaign and then no one cared? Those were the days. 

Oh, she probably will.

Democrats think voters are stupid. Well, their voters may be ...

They really could not read the room, even a little.

That is hard to beat.

Cheney is kryptonite no matter who you are.

The crazy thing is Walz was brought in to be the 'regular' Midwestern guy and he was even more out of touch than Kamala.

It will be a must watch.

