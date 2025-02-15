Kamala Harris' POTUS Campaign: A Cringe-Worthy Flashback to Political Faceplant of Epic Proportions

When times can feel tough and stressful, sometimes it's fun to take a look back on what a disaster the campaign of Kamala really was. Starting things out, the time they tried to pass off a photoshopped McDonald's uniform picture.

Advertisement

Just thought of how they tried to sneak this passed the internet and started laughing again. pic.twitter.com/x0uuACvA7U — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) February 15, 2025

Maybe Facebook would buy this, but the rest of the internet was way too savvy.

I fear there’ll come a time when people will forget just how funny Harris 2024 was. From “white dudes for Harris” to the “brat” branding to picking TIM WALZ as the antidote to “weird” to Harris’s absolute refusal to prepare for interviews, it was a glorious disaster. https://t.co/JowfOchAcQ — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 15, 2025

Trying to make 'brat' happen was one of the most cringe parts of the Kamala organization. She totally felt she deserved the win and it was going to be handed to her on a silver platter.

I still don’t know what that brat business was about and don’t care enough to Google it. Based on the results of the election, I’m not alone in this. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 15, 2025

It was a summer music release mainly targeted at teen girls and possibly college aged girls and most of those people can't or won't vote.

“It’s all over. He told a joke, a bad joke. That comedian told a bad joke about Puerto Rico. In the final stretch? Do you know how many Puerto Ricans live in Pennsylvania? Pack it up and go home. That comedian just cost Republicans the election.” — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 15, 2025

Oh, remember when they said a comedian at a Trump show tanked his whole campaign and then no one cared? Those were the days.

Wait until she runs again in 28 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2025

Oh, she probably will.

Can't believe they expected us to buy that lmao — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) February 15, 2025

Democrats think voters are stupid. Well, their voters may be ...

Rewatching the MSNBC coverage already feels retro. They were sure a secret cabal of opresssed wives would rise up in sisterhood to vote for Kamala, especially after Trump’s MSG “nazi” rally. — Kind Scribe (@kindscribe) February 15, 2025

They really could not read the room, even a little.

She still can't top Biden saying his uncle was eaten by cannibals — Anime is Unstoppable (@bad_tits) February 15, 2025

Advertisement

That is hard to beat.

The funniest was thinking Cheney was some sort of win, in either side.



Cheney… — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) February 16, 2025

Cheney is kryptonite no matter who you are.

That’s why I won’t just give the ‘head village idiot’ title to just anyone. Kamala earned the crown last year and it’s a bit too early to tell which Congress Critter is going to win this year. Kamala and her sidekick Tampon Tim set a very high standard. There are a few… — Sun love peace (@Sunlovepax) February 16, 2025

The crazy thing is Walz was brought in to be the 'regular' Midwestern guy and he was even more out of touch than Kamala.

Can hardly wait for a documentary to be made about this train wreck of a campaign. — ZombieSqueaks 2.0 (@zombiesqueaks) February 16, 2025

It will be a must watch.