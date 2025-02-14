They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for...
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:40 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Today, President Trump convened a press conference with the Prime Minister of India after their visit.

During the press conference, Trump used a translator for journalists who had thick accents to better understand the questions.

Listen, only those who never use the subtitles when watching a show in their own native tongue can mock. Who among us?

It's ok! The translator had it covered and Trump had it from there. 

Some things don't need much translation.

Honestly, allow them to speak in their native tongue and let the translator relay it in English. It's way less difficult on everyone. 

The memes were the best part.

That's the perfect name. Trump used an 'accent' translator.

Trump is a problem solver, or someone on his staff is.

Trump could become President for Life if this guy becomes another option when Americans need technical help. Press 2 for the translator's translator. Heh.

That's basically what it boils down to.

Tags: INDIA PRESS BRIEFING PRESS CONFERENCE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

