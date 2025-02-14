Canadian Author Vows to Stop Canadian Tourism, but Floridians Beg Him to Save Them From the Snowbirds

Oh, please don't threaten America with a good time. Please keep more Canadians from visiting Florida and clogging up the roads and the doctor's waiting rooms. All Floridians can attest to the overcrowded waiting rooms because socialized medicine in Canada is so bad.

Advertisement

Well this polite 🇨🇦 little tweet struck a nerve. So it seems we weren’t the only ones deciding to skip their US holiday this year. 🤷🏻‍♂️🇨🇦😆🏒 pic.twitter.com/XlIRSmAfR5 — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) February 13, 2025

Canadians not coming to Florida oh no anything but that https://t.co/U38shsi6fo — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) February 14, 2025

Floridians would like nothing more.

Imagine thinking this was a sick burn on Floridians 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/SlAv5oNgt6 — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) February 14, 2025

I wonder if he understands we celebrate this here... https://t.co/5EcdjAPJcb — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) February 14, 2025

Floridians will bake him a cake if he keeps more Canadians from visiting.

We just had our highest level of visitation on record in 2024, but some Canadians are still mad that the Stanley Cup is currently a Florida resident. https://t.co/Al3eJ1qVGC — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 14, 2025

The fact Canadians have to come to Florida to see the Stanley Cup is the most hilarious news ever.

As someone IN the travel industry and a resident of South Florida, while this may have happened here and there, it is not the norm. In fact, Canadian #'s are up and those that Winter here seem to have doubled. 😂 https://t.co/BVPKj2NqSo — South Florida Trophy Wife™ 🦈🌴🐊🦩 (@Pickledfins) February 14, 2025

Darn! That's not the news Floridians want to hear.

It hit a nerve only bc you decided to make a sanctimonious proclamation about doing something or not doing something as if it affects anyone but yourself.

Sowing discontent btw allied countries doesn't make you a good person. https://t.co/OdPoAu2T89 — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) February 14, 2025

As if his opinion is meaningful to anyone but himself. Heh.

Some of the most inconsiderate people I've had camping next to me have been Canadians.



So, I guess a thank you is in order. https://t.co/5tAY8qVTcv — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) February 14, 2025

They're apparently very opinionated.

Good, too many of you that can't drive down here anyway 🙄 — Ella🌱π🍋🍊👣🌺🌎🌴Florida ن (@POE314PI) February 14, 2025

It makes the highways a mess.

Unfortunately 10% of Canada will be coming here to Florida this winter. Thank you for going to Cuba or wherever — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) February 14, 2025

Advertisement

Good, I do believe your hunting / fishing industry relies a little more heavily on Americans than Florida relies on Canadians. As far as tariffs go you’ve been using them for years pic.twitter.com/PCDQ0224Lt — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) February 14, 2025

They hate it when those tables turn and they always turn.

Bro, Florida is inundated with Canadian plates. Right now. You can’t swing a dead cat and not hit a Canadian.



It was 84 degrees at my house today.



Enjoy your snow. And let your people down here know to go home. — Maximinus Thrax (AKA Pundit Paranoia) (@PunditParanoia) February 14, 2025

Yes, please.