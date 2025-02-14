OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very...
PERFECT! Oklahoma Gov Describes What Happened After the Mental Health Dept. Banned Email...
Gentlemen's Agreement: Watch Tom Homan Hold Eric Adams to His Promise of Restoring...
Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to...
She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting...
If We Dismantle the Department of Education, No One Will Teach Us Babies...
They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for...
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker Is NOT Feeling the Brotherly Love As She's Booed...
Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ......
Point and Laugh: Desperate Democrats Will Try Resurrecting Defunct 'Office of Gun Violence...
Breaking: Multiple People Shot at Philly Super Bowl Parade
Alex Soros Shares 'Stupid and Repulsive' Take on How to Reduce Infant Mortality...
Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT...

Canadian Author Vows to Stop Canadian Tourism, but Floridians Beg Him to Save Them From the Snowbirds

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on February 14, 2025
Twitchy

Oh, please don't threaten America with a good time. Please keep more Canadians from visiting Florida and clogging up the roads and the doctor's waiting rooms. All Floridians can attest to the overcrowded waiting rooms because socialized medicine in Canada is so bad.

Advertisement

Floridians would like nothing more.

Floridians will bake him a cake if he keeps more Canadians from visiting. 

The fact Canadians have to come to Florida to see the Stanley Cup is the most hilarious news ever.

Recommended

Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to a HILARIOUS New Low
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Darn! That's not the news Floridians want to hear.

As if his opinion is meaningful to anyone but himself. Heh.

They're apparently very opinionated. 

It makes the highways a mess.

Advertisement

They hate it when those tables turn and they always turn.

Yes, please.

Tags: CANADA FLORIDA TRAVEL UNITED STATES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to a HILARIOUS New Low
Grateful Calvin
She's SO MAD! Watch New York AG Letitia James RAGE Against Trump Cutting NY's Illegal Alien Housing Funds
Amy Curtis
OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Twitter Poll
Grateful Calvin
PERFECT! Oklahoma Gov Describes What Happened After the Mental Health Dept. Banned Email Pronouns
Doug P.
Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
President Trump Called in 'Beautiful Accent' Reinforcements and the Memes Are Outstanding
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to a HILARIOUS New Low Grateful Calvin
Advertisement