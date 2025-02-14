They've Got Him This Time! Lefties on Reddit Unearth Pic of Mussolini for...
Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ... Just Not Him

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/South Beach Comedy Festival, Mitchell Zachs

The guys who were a little bit more lucky are really bad and should be killed, but the guys who were only a little less lucky (But still very lucky) are heroes.

Bill Burr doesn't want to eat the rich ... but he does want to kill them. The comedian went off on billionaires in a recent podcast episode, comparing them to rabid dogs who need to be put down. Bill made the comments on his "Monday Morning Podcast" ... blaming billionaires for dividing the country, hoarding all the wealth and creating a situation where working people can't afford rent and need two jobs just to stay afloat. BB says way too many people are stressing out about bills, and he says anyone who works a regular job should be able to afford their basic necessities. BB says way too many people are stressing out about bills, and he says anyone who works a regular job should be able to afford their basic necessities.

While it's true it is very difficult for working people to make ends meet (thanks to Joe Biden and the Democrats), Burr is far from hurting himself. Also, rich guys like Elon aren't responsible for the shape of the economy. 

They are the real baddies!

That's an important fact. 

Yikes!

The Rules for Thee, just not for Me.

It's crazy the people who made life easier for the working class are the ones blamed for the poor economy. 

Yes, that's how adults reason. Unfortunately, Leftists aren't adults. They are children in big adult bodies with big mouths and an exceptional amount of time spent on the internet.

