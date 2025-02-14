Millionaire Comedian Bill Burr Reveals Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are the True Baddies ... Just Not Him

The guys who were a little bit more lucky are really bad and should be killed, but the guys who were only a little less lucky (But still very lucky) are heroes.

Bill Burr Says Billionaires Should Be Put Down Like Rabid Dogs | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/kscjo2Mo1S — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2025

Bill Burr doesn't want to eat the rich ... but he does want to kill them. The comedian went off on billionaires in a recent podcast episode, comparing them to rabid dogs who need to be put down. Bill made the comments on his "Monday Morning Podcast" ... blaming billionaires for dividing the country, hoarding all the wealth and creating a situation where working people can't afford rent and need two jobs just to stay afloat. BB says way too many people are stressing out about bills, and he says anyone who works a regular job should be able to afford their basic necessities. BB says way too many people are stressing out about bills, and he says anyone who works a regular job should be able to afford their basic necessities.

While it's true it is very difficult for working people to make ends meet (thanks to Joe Biden and the Democrats), Burr is far from hurting himself. Also, rich guys like Elon aren't responsible for the shape of the economy.

So funny watching multimillionaires trying to act like men of the people.



"Don't hate me! Hate the guys richer than me!" https://t.co/q2KryHPNGc — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) February 14, 2025

They are the real baddies!

Bill Burr has an 8 figure net worth btw https://t.co/twHugi6JV0 — Doc(T)or FDR Hater (@fdr_h8r) February 14, 2025

That's an important fact.

I'm enjoying the left simultaneously arguing that DOGE is only saving a few billion dollars per day and that a billion dollars is way too much for anyone to have https://t.co/JMIC6kmtBR — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) February 14, 2025

He's turning into Rosie O'Donnell right before our very eyes https://t.co/UJvLbEQCIy — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 14, 2025

Yikes!





A comedian with a $20M Net worth doesn't qualify.



Laugh it up everybody https://t.co/j5H1KzXYKL — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) February 14, 2025

Massholes have an unbelievable ability to be mega rich and still think they’re not somehow…… https://t.co/RB1yINWxFJ — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 14, 2025

The Rules for Thee, just not for Me.

Great in theory. But without the Top 10 U.S. billionaires, you wouldn’t have your computer, phone, social media, Google, items delivered to your doorstep in 48 hours. The American Dream is to make yourself into something and when you do it, people hate you. https://t.co/oHi22XsZQp — Buffalo Blondie (@Buffalo_Blondie) February 14, 2025

It's crazy the people who made life easier for the working class are the ones blamed for the poor economy.

Can we stop casually calling for the murder of random people? I think it may be culturally detrimental. https://t.co/OLm4xu7Wxs — Alastor Hacon (@AlastorHaconYT) February 14, 2025

Yes, that's how adults reason. Unfortunately, Leftists aren't adults. They are children in big adult bodies with big mouths and an exceptional amount of time spent on the internet.