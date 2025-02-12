Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi...
Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and...
Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Repa...
Tick Tock: Mike Lee Calls Debt Clock 'Deeply Disturbing' As It Grows Despite...
Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
'Un-Safe Space': Trans Activists Use Threats to Declare Worcester, MA a 'Gender Diverse'...
Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of...
'It Stops Today!' Pam Bondi Announces Charges Against NY Gov, AG for Refusing...
REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon M...
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around...
VIP
Schrödinger's Constitution

Denver News Station Caught Red-Handed Spreading Whopping Lies About ICE Detainee

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Leftists in major media outlets won't ever change. That's basically all of them these days and the way they spout lies and then never even admit to them is diabolical.

Advertisement

They don't want to know the truth. They want to run with their story and their narrative and garner public sympathy. When it's later realized it was all a lie, most people have moved on. That's why you could go up to half of America and ask them if the Russia dossier was real and they would say yes.

Just as expected, much later they explained how they got it all wrong. The lie got around the world before the truth had a chance to get its pants on.

Recommended

Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is the most important part and any person who is actually sympathetic to people who want to immigrate should tout this talking point. Illegal migrants are skipping the line and making it harder for thoe who to be here legally to accomplish that feat. On the other hand, just because the process takes so long and is hard does not give people the right to disregard the process. Those are the laws of the land you want to live in.

All the time.

If you are in the country illegally, you should expect police to stop you and that it won't go well.

Advertisement

Exactly! Keep it up and the midterms will be one big massive red wave.

That will be the first of never. 

That's their one and only concern. 

Even one was one too many and there have been way more than one.

Tags: DRUNK DUI ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN MIGRANT CARAVAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Brett T.
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi Gabbard
Brett T.
Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Gordon K
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and It Includes Scott Jennings
justmindy
Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans Brett T.
Advertisement