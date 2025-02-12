Denver News Station Caught Red-Handed Spreading Whopping Lies About ICE Detainee

Leftists in major media outlets won't ever change. That's basically all of them these days and the way they spout lies and then never even admit to them is diabolical.

Denver News Station @9NEWS wrote a sympathetic story claiming that a migrant without a criminal history was randomly questioned and detained by ICE on his way to work.



ICE has now confirmed that the man pled guilty to his second DUI just a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/pZ7i2WomaD — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 12, 2025

If @9NEWS had spent $45 on an online criminal background check, they could've avoided deceiving their audience with this lie. Yet another reason trust in the media is plummeting. News organization aren't even doing basic due diligence anymore. https://t.co/5F4ypHQmjX — Tim Cameron (@TimCameron) February 12, 2025

They don't want to know the truth. They want to run with their story and their narrative and garner public sympathy. When it's later realized it was all a lie, most people have moved on. That's why you could go up to half of America and ask them if the Russia dossier was real and they would say yes.

Earlier today, we removed a post because it contained inaccurate information. Kyle Clark explains: pic.twitter.com/4PyUtQ6Jp3 — Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) February 13, 2025

Just as expected, much later they explained how they got it all wrong. The lie got around the world before the truth had a chance to get its pants on.

His criminal history started when he stepped in front of legal immigrants. https://t.co/jQRWL3zKXJ — Think for Yourself 🇺🇸 (@thinkforyurself) February 12, 2025

This is the most important part and any person who is actually sympathetic to people who want to immigrate should tout this talking point. Illegal migrants are skipping the line and making it harder for thoe who to be here legally to accomplish that feat. On the other hand, just because the process takes so long and is hard does not give people the right to disregard the process. Those are the laws of the land you want to live in.

All the time.

Even if he had been randomly questioned and detained, that would be fine because he did have a criminal history. All illegal aliens are criminals by definition and the penalty for their crime is deportation. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 12, 2025

If you are in the country illegally, you should expect police to stop you and that it won't go well.

Think @9NEWS is going for the record of anti-Trump articles today. They are well in their way. They still don’t understand why they lost. I hope they continue to not understand. — Gillys cool dad (@daddyshanec) February 12, 2025

Exactly! Keep it up and the midterms will be one big massive red wave.

When can we expect @9NEWS to issue the retraction for their false and misleading story? — Paul E. Peptide 🇺🇸🌵 (@Bourgeois_Norm) February 12, 2025

That will be the first of never.

Media is more concerned with creating a narrative then informing the public with accurate information. — sorority biatch (@clevername_123) February 12, 2025

That's their one and only concern.

How many illegals have gotten drunk and killed innocent Americans? Too many is the answer. — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) February 13, 2025

Even one was one too many and there have been way more than one.