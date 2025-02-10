The Ladies of 'The View' Claim Trump Has a Diabolical Plot to Ban a Whole Race from the Halftime Show

Last night, Kendrick Lamar performed for the Super Bowl halftime show. His current hit song 'Not Like Us' is widely understood to be a 'diss' track aimed at another artist, Drake. Kendrick makes some shocking claims in this song and even brought two of Drake's exes out last night (Serena Williams and Sza) to really put some sting on the burn. Here is the whole performance for those who missed. it.

Kendrick Lamar's Full Super Bowl Halftime Show performance #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OxZED0YXDn — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 10, 2025

Now, there was definitely some naysayers about the performance, but those people mostly just found it boring.

Kendrick Lamar says "turn this TV off" before ending his Super Bowl halftime performance.



He should have told us that at the beginning of the performance. pic.twitter.com/E1blmW6ni7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2025

Name a halftime performance better than Kendrick Lamar.



I’ll start. pic.twitter.com/j1AlkTpkWS — Will Spencer (@RenOfMen) February 10, 2025

Not the sharks!

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance labelled ‘worst Half Time Show Ever’ according to Daily Mail.



pic.twitter.com/j3KcC9NfKA — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 10, 2025

Yikes!

Kendrick Lamar brought the house down tonight in his half time performance! I loved his song selection and the production was amazing! Sza sounded great and I loved seeing my friend Serena Williams and my good friend Samuel L. Jackson as “Uncle Sam”! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2025

To be fair, Magic liked the show. It really was a matter of taste, but leave it to the 'ladies' of the 'The View' to make it about racism.

ABC News's Ana Navarro claims "today Donald Trump is going to sign an executive order banning black people from [the Super Bowl] halftime [show]."

"If the racists are mad, I'm happy as a clam," she proclaimed. pic.twitter.com/oOktMXjFI7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 10, 2025

If it hurts to be stupid, Ana must be on constant pain killers. She has one trick and it is to find racism anywhere she looks.

Staunchly racist Sunny Hostin declares: "With all these attacks on diversity, all these attacks on African Americans, it was so nice to see black excellence..."

She also hints that if you didn't "get" Kendrick Lamar's performance you just weren't smart enough. pic.twitter.com/v0RXgLF2pT — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 10, 2025

Then, the cherry on top was Sunny (the least bright person alive so her name is a huge misnomer) joining in. According to Sunny, if you didn't see all the racist dog whistles she uncovered, you are just not as smart as her. Whatever!

Modern day court jesters. Laughter is the best response. — not_aware (@kki506) February 10, 2025

Absolutely! That's why we love to mock them here at 'Twitchy'.

I didn't get it because I couldn't understand a single word he said. — Josh Wilson (@swils0608) February 10, 2025

Sunny is the consummate antiracist racist pushing racism.

🤮 — NagsDoc (@ponydoc) February 10, 2025

Try to say that five times fast.

Canary bird has to go all anti Trump to try and stay on the show https://t.co/zjzmirS15u — GPPSAV (@GPPSAV1) February 10, 2025

It's literally all she brings to the table.