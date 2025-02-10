REEE! Amy Klobuchar's Bizarre DOGE MELTDOWN Inspires Some VERY Uncomfortable Questions ......
'Living in a Different World'! CNN's Update About Trump Approval Will Drive Dems...
Chaos? Congressman Wesley Hunt Is Loving It.
'You're a MEME Now': Mike Lee's Response to Margaret Brennan CRYING About USAID...
Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chief...
Pete Buttigieg Trips HARD Over His Former Boss While Lecturing About Rule of...
Woke DINOSAUR Dem Spittles All OVER Himself Threatening Trump for Ending Waste and...
Authoritarian DBAG Chuck Schumer Shares Portal for Fed Employees to Tattle on Trump...
VIP
Media 'Fact Checks' About FEMA Money and Illegal Aliens Are Aging Worse by...
Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens...
'Wait, Weren't You PARDONED?' Liz Cheney Tries Picking a FIGHT with JD Vance...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senator Andy Kim Willing to Shut Down Government to Stop Trump and DOGE...
Promise Poll: Margaret Brennan of CBS News Reports Trump’s More Popular than Ever...

The Ladies of 'The View' Claim Trump Has a Diabolical Plot to Ban a Whole Race from the Halftime Show

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:20 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Last night, Kendrick Lamar performed for the Super Bowl halftime show. His current hit song 'Not Like Us' is widely understood to be a 'diss' track aimed at another artist, Drake. Kendrick makes some shocking claims in this song and even brought two of Drake's exes out last night (Serena Williams and Sza) to really put some sting on the burn. Here is the whole performance for those who missed. it.

Advertisement

Now, there was definitely some naysayers about the performance, but those people mostly just found it boring.

Not the sharks!

Yikes!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

To be fair, Magic liked the show. It really was a matter of taste, but leave it to the 'ladies' of the 'The View' to make it about racism.

If it hurts to be stupid, Ana must be on constant pain killers. She has one trick and it is to find racism anywhere she looks.

Then, the cherry on top was Sunny (the least bright person alive so her name is a huge misnomer) joining in. According to Sunny, if you didn't see all the racist dog whistles she uncovered, you are just not as smart as her. Whatever!

Advertisement

Absolutely! That's why we love to mock them here at 'Twitchy'.

Try to say that five times fast.

It's literally all she brings to the table.

Tags: ANA NAVARRO NFL SUNNY HOSTIN SUPER BOWL THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Living in a Different World'! CNN's Update About Trump Approval Will Drive Dems Even Crazier
Doug P.
'You're a MEME Now': Mike Lee's Response to Margaret Brennan CRYING About USAID Employee Is 100% BRUTAL
Sam J.
Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chiefs and Eagles
Sam J.
Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens to be a Woke, Unhinged, Far-Left Nut
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement