Trump's School Choice Victory Sparks Nationwide Celebration ... Parents Enpowered to Choose Kid's Future

Are you sick of winning yet? This is another example of promises kept and it is going to make the Teacher's Union so mad.

🚨 NEW: President Trump is signing an executive order to prioritize funding for school choice programs - CBS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2025

BREAKING: "President Trump is expected to issue an executive order to boost school choice programs by freeing up federal government spending towards it, a White House official confirmed." — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 29, 2025

President Trump is expected to issue an executive order to boost school choice programs by freeing up federal government spending towards it, a White House official confirmed. CBS first reported on the expected order, which Trump is expected to sign on Wednesday. The order would direct the Department of Education to prioritize the usage of discretionary grant programs for school choice and direct the agency to issue guidance on how much money to give districts and schools for K-12 scholarship programs.

I've been waiting for this one! https://t.co/eXkdafaT9G — Branden Durst, MPA, EdS (@brandendurst) January 29, 2025

Yes, this is huge!

This is the power to parents government schools fear.

Someone tell the Texas legislature https://t.co/2qGPpwVip8 — Chris (@red_flag_raised) January 29, 2025

And STILL the Idaho Legislature and Governor balk at implementing REAL, genuine, full-throated school choice in Idaho. Thank goodness that real conservatives have finally begun the process of clearing the RINOs and Dems out of Idaho! https://t.co/odkw3nI5gf — Ryan Spoon (@SpoonForIdaho) January 29, 2025

States better get on board or the Trump Admin will call them out.

the best for the kid, the best for the family is the best for the country - education in america is going to drastically change for the better! https://t.co/trEio2Xitn — Amaan (@amaankahmad) January 29, 2025

This is the way to finally allow all American children access to high quality education.

After the abysmal NAEP scores something has to be done. — The Principal’s Office (@educator4ever36) January 29, 2025

Government schools are failing American kids and this is step 1 toward fixing it.

Kids front and center this week.

Love it. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) January 29, 2025

Joe Biden wouldn't even acknowledge his own granddaughter much less make other American children a priority. All he cared about was sniffing the ones who visited the White House. Other than that, he wasn't interested.

If Trump can put tax dollars back in my pocket so I can put that towards parochial school tuition, I’m all for it — CG (@CGeorgevski) January 29, 2025

States should fully cooperate, as well.

The Department of Education, the bell tolls for thee. — Michael Riordan (@ScannrBrain) January 29, 2025

Fingers crossed! It's about time.

What we don’t need in our school system is indoctrination. What we do need in our school systems: education.



What President Trump has promised to the American people is more choice for parents and a better chance for success for the kids. pic.twitter.com/NDRHo43hHY — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) January 29, 2025

Let's get back to teaching reading and writing and math again and stop with all the indoctrination of progressive politics.