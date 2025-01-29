National Propaganda Radio: Desperate to Stop a Trump Win, NPR Plays Word Games...
Holy Entitlement, Batman! Transgender American Sought Asylum in Canada for RIDICULOUS 'Hat...
YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes
Chaos In DC: RFK Jr Rips Democrats to Shreds
Exposed! Fake News Pre-Craft Smear Headlines Targeting RFK, Jr. Before Confirmation Hearin...
Unhinged Bernie Sanders Demands RFK Jr. Answer This Question: 'ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF...
Dem Sen. Whitehouse Found a Way to NOT Let RFK Jr. Call Him...
Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's...
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots
Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor i...
The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for...
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
Townhall Media Is Hiring!

Trump's School Choice Victory Sparks Nationwide Celebration ... Parents Enpowered to Choose Kid's Future

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Are you sick of winning yet? This is another example of promises kept and it is going to make the Teacher's Union so mad.

Advertisement

President Trump is expected to issue an executive order to boost school choice programs by freeing up federal government spending towards it, a White House official confirmed.

CBS first reported on the expected order, which Trump is expected to sign on Wednesday. The order would direct the Department of Education to prioritize the usage of discretionary grant programs for school choice and direct the agency to issue guidance on how much money to give districts and schools for K-12 scholarship programs.

Yes, this is huge!

This is the power to parents government schools fear.

Recommended

YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes
Doug P.
Advertisement

States better get on board or the Trump Admin will call them out.

This is the way to finally allow all American children access to high quality education. 

Government schools are failing American kids and this is step 1 toward fixing it.

Joe Biden wouldn't even acknowledge his own granddaughter much less make other American children a priority. All he cared about was sniffing the ones who visited the White House. Other than that, he wasn't interested.

Advertisement

States should fully cooperate, as well.

Fingers crossed! It's about time. 

Let's get back to teaching reading and writing and math again and stop with all the indoctrination of progressive politics.

Tags: DEMOCRAT GOP SCHOOL CHOICE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes
Doug P.
Holy Entitlement, Batman! Transgender American Sought Asylum in Canada for RIDICULOUS 'Hate Crime'
Amy Curtis
National Propaganda Radio: Desperate to Stop a Trump Win, NPR Plays Word Games With Stranded Astronauts
Amy Curtis
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Doug P.
Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's White House Portrait
Amy Curtis
Exposed! Fake News Pre-Craft Smear Headlines Targeting RFK, Jr. Before Confirmation Hearing Begins
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes Doug P.
Advertisement