The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
VIP
Compare CNN's Reason to Subscribe to Recent Headlines and TRY Not to Laugh
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words...
Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a...
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five...
Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space...
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White...
CNN Quitter Jim Acosta Launches Sad Substack with a Huge LIE Just Like...
Boston Mayor Comes Out Against Bill Megulin for Exposing Criminal Illegal Aliens She...
It’s Schifferent! Presidentially-Pardoned Dem Adam Schiff Goes After Others Who’ve Been Pa...
VIP
Disabled Queer Chicanx Educator Goes on Anti-Trump Rant at Washington State House

The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:50 AM on January 29, 2025
Jim Hollander/Pool Photo via AP

It's hard to determine if today's journalists are just really this dumb or if they are just pretending. In this case, it's probably just pretending to be dumb.

Advertisement

No, women used to dress up as men because women were not allowed to be in the military. They had no choice. It wasn't because they wanted to be men. They had to behave that way out of desperation. They weren't ready to cut their breasts off and take hormones, for goodness sake.

Spell it out for them. 

Clearly, they are not.

This is what making progressive politics your religion does to your brain.

Women get to just be women and also serve these days! What a world.

Recommended

That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If it fits their current political narrative, they really don't care how disrespectful it is to people in the past.

Hopefully, that's an example they can understand. Cartoons are about their level.

Please, do not give them any ideas. They are dumb enough to take this seriously.

Boom!

Advertisement

Love for their country and their cause compelled them to do whatever it took to fight. They weren't trying to become trans.

One would think.

Apparently, that is where we've landed. Sigh.

Tags: MILITARY SOLDIERS TRANS WAR WAR ON WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid
Grateful Calvin
Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump
Grateful Calvin
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a New Record)
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our Crops?’ Talking Point
Warren Squire
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five Years
Warren Squire
Boston Mayor Comes Out Against Bill Megulin for Exposing Criminal Illegal Aliens She Wants to Protect
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid Grateful Calvin
Advertisement