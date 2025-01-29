The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans

It's hard to determine if today's journalists are just really this dumb or if they are just pretending. In this case, it's probably just pretending to be dumb.

Transgender soldiers have been fighting in wars for years, especially in the Civil War https://t.co/KzPP9KgVwm — Petula Dvorak (@petulad) January 29, 2025

No, women used to dress up as men because women were not allowed to be in the military. They had no choice. It wasn't because they wanted to be men. They had to behave that way out of desperation. They weren't ready to cut their breasts off and take hormones, for goodness sake.

Dressing as a man doesn't make one transgender. — Jaihawkk 🌲🌲🌲 (@Jaihawkk) January 29, 2025

Are you even a biologist?? — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 29, 2025

I guess all the 14-17 year olds who lied to fight WWII were transage?



Really, how are you this bad at your job? — Basil Frankweiler (@BasilFranken) January 29, 2025

Those were women pretending to be men because women were not allowed to serve.



They did not actually believe they had become men. — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 29, 2025

Let’s take valor away from these women because they were actually men is quite the take. — SuperPratt (@HHrvynia) January 29, 2025

Dressing in the required uniform to fight in a war does not make a person transgender. — E Salmon (@EdSalmon6) January 29, 2025

Is Mulan a transgender character? — TheLeopard (@TheWhaleFace) January 29, 2025

Leftist/Progressive propagandist level of argument. They dressed like men, otherwise they could not fight. After the war was over they went back to dressing like women. — It’s propaganda, not bias (@derekjames59) January 29, 2025

Can’t wait for the trans reboot of Glory. — Muddbone (@muddbone_n) January 29, 2025

What an odd way to admit trans people are wearing a disguise. — SteverinoC 38 social credit score (@DefSteverinoc) January 29, 2025

No they didn't. They dressed as men only to fight. They believed in the cause and wanted to help. They never claimed to having become men. — CarrieLWebb 🇺🇸 (@webb_carrie) January 29, 2025

You're disgusting. As a woman, you'd think you'd take this opportunity to promote the bravery of some women to join the fight for what they believe in against all odds. Instead, you turn them into trans men. pic.twitter.com/4eHuOtHYZc — Zeppo (@Zeppo81190327) January 29, 2025

I see we're again doing the thing where they take valor away from women by claiming that disguising as a man to fight in an all encompassing war makes them a man. https://t.co/o5yodXDcve — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) January 29, 2025

