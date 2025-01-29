Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's...
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor i...
The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for...
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
VIP
Compare CNN's Reason to Subscribe to Recent Headlines and TRY Not to Laugh
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words...
Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a...
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five...
Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space...
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White...

Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:55 AM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Right now, there is a huge political debate in Florida over an immigration law. Governor DeSantis wants a very tough on illegal immigration law, but the Florida Legislature wants a very watered down version, for whatever reason. The side opposed to Governor DeSantis continues to claim his support on Twitter is paid 'bots'. It's a hilarious aspersion and obviously not true. As DeSantis is tough on the fake news media in Florida, they all dislike him. So, a 'journalist' from the Tampa Bay Times and The Miami Herald has taken up spreading this lie with zero evidence.

Advertisement

Mower maybe should investigate this if he believes it's true. Spreading it with no evidence is very irresponsible. It's the usual for fake news.

These are some pretty advanced bots, natch.

Fake news!

Recommended

'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Doug P.
Advertisement

Bingo!

They should absolutely run with it. Try to prove it. This is a double dog dare.

Yes, please.

Please find them for America, Lawrence.

Even one would be great!

What a concept! It's easier to pretend all the angry voters are just fake.

Advertisement

Corporate Media will do anything they can to help the Democrats.

Don't hold your breath for that number. Fake News Media is scared to death of informed voters.

Tags: FAKE NEWS MIAMI HERALD TAMPA CORPORATE MEDIA DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding
Doug P.
Jealous Much? Check Out the Mean Girl at Vogue Who Attacked Melania Trump's White House Portrait
Amy Curtis
Smoothie Criminals: Democrat Strategist Believes BLUEBERRIES Justify Illegal Alien Labor in America
Warren Squire
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid
Grateful Calvin
The Hill's 'How Kamala Harris Failed to Land Joe Rogan' Story Begged for Alternate Headlines
Doug P.
The Washington Post Denies Valor of Female War Heroes, Claims They Were Trans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Mopping the Floor With Wyden': RFK Jr. Shreds Dem Senators' Dishonesty and Grandstanding Doug P.
Advertisement