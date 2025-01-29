Oh, Look, Another 'Genius' Fake News Hack Thinks DeSantis' Supporters Are Just Bots

Right now, there is a huge political debate in Florida over an immigration law. Governor DeSantis wants a very tough on illegal immigration law, but the Florida Legislature wants a very watered down version, for whatever reason. The side opposed to Governor DeSantis continues to claim his support on Twitter is paid 'bots'. It's a hilarious aspersion and obviously not true. As DeSantis is tough on the fake news media in Florida, they all dislike him. So, a 'journalist' from the Tampa Bay Times and The Miami Herald has taken up spreading this lie with zero evidence.
DeSantis' use of bots and anonymous X accounts has long been suspected.— Lawrence Mower (@lmower3) January 29, 2025
Republican Rep. @JuanPorrasFL tonight:
"I think that may be something that we may take up in the House.
"Maybe we'll figure out how much taxpayer dollars are used attacking legislators." https://t.co/rtKeSLLZya
Mower maybe should investigate this if he believes it's true. Spreading it with no evidence is very irresponsible. It's the usual for fake news.
Am I a bot, Lawrence?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 29, 2025
Because that'd be pretty crazy if a bot could get 118K followers, be verified, write thousands of articles, and do radio interviews. https://t.co/mpN5RaH9lO
These are some pretty advanced bots, natch.
Before anyone responds to this hack, he is a journo. Commie jurnos have no brains to think for themselves https://t.co/cYelykt8EH— Suit Matt (@RightSparky) January 29, 2025
Fake news!
Nah, we just don't like corrupt, social-climbing politicians screwing America as they beef up their donor base by facilitating a cheap, illegal foreign labor. https://t.co/eWy4R46x94— Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) January 29, 2025
Recommended
Bingo!
lol they should really go with this https://t.co/9bkULTzCzX— Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) January 29, 2025
They should absolutely run with it. Try to prove it. This is a double dog dare.
Find one bot account— Pettylittlebish (@Floridagirl0850) January 29, 2025
Yes, please.
Name the bot accounts that you’ve “long suspected.”— @RealManOfGenius (@realmanofgenius) January 29, 2025
Are the DeSantis bots in the room with you right now, Lawrence?— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 29, 2025
Please find them for America, Lawrence.
You should give a single example of a bot account.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 29, 2025
Even one would be great!
Has @JuanPorrasFL considered that his constituents are just really angry about his betrayal?— Werther Marciales 🇺🇸 (@RobotDolphin3) January 29, 2025
What a concept! It's easier to pretend all the angry voters are just fake.
You're an idiot. Just sniveling about "bots" doesn't make it true, Mr. Lawnmower.— JWF (@JammieWF) January 29, 2025
Nah.... we're actual people who live in Florida. We also vote and donate our time and money, but that's all coming to a crashing end. Good job at losing Florida. And congrats on working with the Dems and giving @NikkiFried something to cheer about.— Michele Perry (@MTPerry_Powell) January 29, 2025
Corporate Media will do anything they can to help the Democrats.
Give me your phone number. I’ll call you and show I’m no bot. You just can’t stand that DeSantis is loved and appreciated by so many hard-working, honest Floridians.— Cookedgooseinflorida 🐊 📟 (@CookedGooseinFL) January 29, 2025
Don't hold your breath for that number. Fake News Media is scared to death of informed voters.
