BREAKING: Trump Administration Unveils Truth Behind Mysterious New Jersey Drone Swarm (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:55 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

There is some good news to share today. Karloline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, kicked off her first briefing today with it.

It would have been nice for the Biden administration to have reassured Americans. At least Trump did.

It's almost like they were trying to scare Americans and cause fear. 

Those who had a more level head are being proven right. 

Isn't it wonderful?

That seems to be a hallmark of the Biden Administration.

It feels like they felt a fearful population were easy to manipulate. 

Perhaps President Trump will add some further comment later about the actual research.

The Biden Admin should have but with Karine Jean Pierre at the mic, Americans never got straight answers.

