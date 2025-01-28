BREAKING: Trump Administration Unveils Truth Behind Mysterious New Jersey Drone Swarm (WATCH)

There is some good news to share today. Karloline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, kicked off her first briefing today with it.

🚨 #BREAKING: Press Secretary Leavitt reveals the drones that were flown over New Jersey were AUTHORIZED by the FAA for "research purposes"



"This was not the enemy," Leavitt says



WHY DID BIDEN LIE? WHY NOT JUST TELL US THAT? pic.twitter.com/rTTnOhdZHL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2025

It would have been nice for the Biden administration to have reassured Americans. At least Trump did.

Ruling by fear instead of transparency - why did they needlessly scare everyone https://t.co/c4PCsAiX7S — Bad Bee (@BadBeeHoneyPR) January 28, 2025

Yea that would have been cool instead of causing a distraction https://t.co/kPg5qZDXEs — Shane Funk (@TheBigFunk) January 28, 2025

It's almost like they were trying to scare Americans and cause fear.

Why was that so hard to say? Why didn't Biden just say that?! https://t.co/bDIzIFDjtJ — Aytch Cov (@HeatherCoverly) January 28, 2025

You’re welcome to everyone who blasted me for saying it was a government op. I will graciously accept your apologies https://t.co/dy8fNzmU7J — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 28, 2025

Those who had a more level head are being proven right.

Seems like an easy thing to say out loud…



Weird this was kept under such secrecy. Transparency is beautiful. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 28, 2025

Isn't it wonderful?

Once again, the truth was hidden from the American people! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 28, 2025

That seems to be a hallmark of the Biden Administration.

Nice to have some transparency for once! — MAGA_Mind1776 (@MAGA_Mind1776) January 28, 2025

If true, that actually just proves how corrupt the Biden administration was. they kept secrets just because they could keep the population in fear even though there was nothing nefarious going on. They just wanted the fear. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) January 28, 2025

It feels like they felt a fearful population were easy to manipulate.

Biden is incapable of telling the truth, he proved that over his 50 years in DC and not just the four years of hell with him as president. — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) January 28, 2025

Exactly. I believe the details of what they were researching is the reason… Trump knows how to be open in a meaningful way without causing chaos. The Art of Language…

What were they researching? — Ann-Marie Bell (@AnnMarieBell369) January 28, 2025

Perhaps President Trump will add some further comment later about the actual research.

Amazing that this took so long to reveal. — Evan Guthrie (@EvanGuthrie) January 28, 2025

The drones were ours, not foreign. Good to know. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 28, 2025

I mean, they disappeared when they banned the area from flights and as soon as that lifted, they came back.



They're ours. — B’3M3t 0R (@B_3m3t_0R) January 28, 2025

Kinda feel like the Biden admin should have come out and said that instead of letting hysteria ensue. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 28, 2025

The Biden Admin should have but with Karine Jean Pierre at the mic, Americans never got straight answers.