Trump Mints New Policy ... Menthol Ban Goes Up in Smoke, Cool Smokes Back on the Scene

Trump has done many good things since he was inaugurated last week. He has declared there are only two sexes, has expelled criminals here illegally, and pardoned many people in jail who don't deserve to be there. One other huge win? He withdrew the ban on menthol cigarettes. If people want to smoke a mix of a cigarette and a mint, let them.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Menthol cigarette ban withdrawn by Trump administration — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 24, 2025

A menthol ban is something that the US Food and Drug Administration under the Biden administration had said was a “top priority.”



Read more: https://t.co/igMUv854Zf — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 24, 2025

Banning menthol was previously identified as a “top priority” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Biden administration. The agency sent its finalized rule to the White House for approval in October 2023, and a ban was widely expected that year. However, after facing strong opposition from various stakeholder groups, the Biden administration never moved forward with implementing it.

“The Lung Association remains deeply disappointed that President Biden did not finalize the menthol cigarette and flavored cigar rules when he had the chance,” said Erika Sward, assistant vice president of national advocacy at the American Lung Association.

"We're gonna win so much you may even get tired of winning." pic.twitter.com/jQ6avju73i — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2025

Finally! Now dad can actually get that pack of cigarettes and return home. — Kyle A (@Puppy69us) January 24, 2025

Literal tears.

Trump wanted to keep his promise to the drunk college girl community. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 24, 2025

Drunk college girls are Americans too, and Trump promised to represent all Americans. They can vote.

All the people mad are the same ones crying for federal legalization of weed.



Trump believes it's a persons choice if they want to smoke themselves to death.



It's not the federal governments job to dictate what a free American can and can't do. — Gayfrog (@atrazinelean) January 24, 2025

That's part of self determination.

I reiterate: the battle is not won until Tobacco laws are lowered at minimum to 18 and indoor smoking is renormalized — David Brady Jr. 📿🇻🇦 (@realDavidBJr) January 24, 2025

If they can make a man register with the government at age 18 for the draft, they should be able to buy a cigarette that tastes like Listerine if they want.

You’ll know we’ve arrived in the Golden Age when these return to every fine dining establishment, but it’s highly unlikely RFK will approve. pic.twitter.com/xtnwAjuRDF — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) January 24, 2025

Advertisement

Back in the days when 'Pizza Hut' cups were red.

Bad idea. We need tobacco and weed gone. I’m tired of trying to breathe while others contaminate my air. — dru edwards (@dru_ed) January 24, 2025

You should probably just stay home.

This ban was unfairly targeted at black Americans, who heavily favor menthol cigarettes. Smoking continues to decline, but people have the right to make their own decisions. — Keith Mattox (@KeithWMattox) January 24, 2025

Let Americans make their own decisions. Period.