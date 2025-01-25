Trump Mints New Policy ... Menthol Ban Goes Up in Smoke, Cool Smokes Back on the Scene

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna & Others SHRED Adam Schiff's 'Character Matters' Lecture With...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:25 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File

Trump has done many good things since he was inaugurated last week. He has declared there are only two sexes, has expelled criminals here illegally, and pardoned many people in jail who don't deserve to be there. One other huge win? He withdrew the ban on menthol cigarettes. If people want to smoke a mix of a cigarette and a mint, let them.

Banning menthol was previously identified as a “top priority” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Biden administration. The agency sent its finalized rule to the White House for approval in October 2023, and a ban was widely expected that year. However, after facing strong opposition from various stakeholder groups, the Biden administration never moved forward with implementing it.


“The Lung Association remains deeply disappointed that President Biden did not finalize the menthol cigarette and flavored cigar rules when he had the chance,” said Erika Sward, assistant vice president of national advocacy at the American Lung Association.

Literal tears.

Drunk college girls are Americans too, and Trump promised to represent all Americans. They can vote.

That's part of self determination. 

If they can make a man register with the government at age 18 for the draft, they should be able to buy a cigarette that tastes like Listerine if they want.

Back in the days when 'Pizza Hut' cups were red.

You should probably just stay home.

Let Americans make their own decisions. Period.

