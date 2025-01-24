It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the...
Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things
WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane...
Not HIS Problem: Gavin Newsom Blames Trump for Pointing Out California's Self-Inflicted Wa...
More Winning: Trump Administration Shuts Down Biden's Fake 'Banned Books' Investigations
Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration...
Case Dropped Against Whistleblowing Doctor Who Exposed Texas Hospital Performing Child Sex...
'No One Should Show Him Dignity': Ilhan Omar LASHES OUT at Fellow Democrats...
Melania Returns: Nation Desperate to Escape First Lady Jill's Floral Faux Pas Fiasco...
Oh, So It's TROLLING Now? Vox Tries, Fails to Shift Media Narrative on...
On Their Own: Trump Revokes Taxpayer-Funded Security for Millionaires Dr. Fauci and John...
Nah, We're Good: Hack Don Lemon Thinks Matt Lauer Can Make a Comeback...
VIP
Federal Employees Need to GROW UP About Trump's 'Return to Work' Order ......
AP Framing of Target Stores Ending DEI Initiatives Is Why They're Called 'Associated...

Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking His Nomination

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This is 'Breaking Newsand not the good kind, It looks like the nomination of Pete Hegseth is in big trouble.

Advertisement

If Tillis does not vote for Hegseth, he is sunk. There was already noise Collins, Murkowski and McConnell would not vote for Hegseth. That could be overcome because Vice President Vance could break the tie. Losing another Senator ruins Hegseth's chances.

That's the issue. It seems Tillis planned to retire in 2026, so he wasn't going to run again. Apparently, he plans to leave a pile of trash in his wake.

If the rumor is true, he sure is.

That would be great, but Republicans couldn't get that lucky.

Recommended

WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane Helen
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The problem is Tillis is retiring and apparently doesn't care what a wreck he makes of Trump's first days of his new Presidency.

Another great question. 

The problem is Trump is traveling and the vote was supposed to happen tonight.

Advertisement

It sure seems like it.

Please pray and call Tillis' office to let him know to vote 'YES' on Hegseth.

Tags: GOP NORTH CAROLINA REPUBLICAN SENATE PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane Helen
Amy Curtis
Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration Enforcement
Amy Curtis
Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things
justmindy
Melania Returns: Nation Desperate to Escape First Lady Jill's Floral Faux Pas Fiasco Fashion Era
justmindy
It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the Plug on DEI Program
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane Helen Amy Curtis
Advertisement