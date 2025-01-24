Shocking Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking His Nomination

This is 'Breaking News' and not the good kind, It looks like the nomination of Pete Hegseth is in big trouble.

Confirmed through multiple sources Tillis intends to vote no and sink Hegseth’s confirmation. He will vote with the likes of Collins, Murkowski, and McConnell. What a bunch of traitorous scumbags. Guess Tillis retiring in 2026 either way. — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 24, 2025

If Tillis does not vote for Hegseth, he is sunk. There was already noise Collins, Murkowski and McConnell would not vote for Hegseth. That could be overcome because Vice President Vance could break the tie. Losing another Senator ruins Hegseth's chances.

Maybe I need to move to NC and run for US Senate lol. Time for Tillis to go



He is also behind tons of dirty tricks against MAGA candidates and electeds in NC. He's the Kevin McCarthy of NC https://t.co/5yR228S4VE — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 24, 2025

Well…I didn’t see that coming.



Hope he likes being out of a job. https://t.co/TEa14f0mIN — ITShortConsul (@defnotISK) January 24, 2025

That's the issue. It seems Tillis planned to retire in 2026, so he wasn't going to run again. Apparently, he plans to leave a pile of trash in his wake.

If the rumor is true, he sure is.

Watch. Fetterman will vote to confirm https://t.co/HJPxuiBgyC — HolzXI (@holz_xi) January 24, 2025

That would be great, but Republicans couldn't get that lucky.

We need to get Pete Hegseth confirmed, and it looks like Tillis is about to sink the confirmation. https://t.co/WXLLB3FhOw — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎 (@BlazingScot) January 25, 2025

Ok, I really need Trump to call them into his office. Threaten to interrupt Football to put them on blast to the whole country. He needs to bully these people. https://t.co/5dppgeCd6b — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) January 24, 2025

The problem is Tillis is retiring and apparently doesn't care what a wreck he makes of Trump's first days of his new Presidency.

We will see if this is accurate. If true, @SenThomTillis political career is over. https://t.co/oxuMYDWgoN — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) January 24, 2025

What's McConnell's issue? — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 24, 2025

Another great question.

Trump needs to have a Come To Jesus meeting with him — apres_moi (@apresmoi4) January 24, 2025

The problem is Trump is traveling and the vote was supposed to happen tonight.

Rumor has it North Carolina US Senator Thom Tillis plans to vote against Pete Hegseth.



Please immediately call his DC office at (202) 224-6342 and urge the Senator to Confirm Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 24, 2025

Is Thom Tillis really going to commit career suicide? We'll find out. https://t.co/S0UFeGtVBp — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 24, 2025

It sure seems like it.

Mr. Vice President JD Vance, please be ready to break a tie tonight.



New reporting from the WSJ now says Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) is NOT a certain YES vote for Pete Hegseth.



Mitch McConnell up in the air too.



Murkowski, Collins obvious NOs.



Hegseth can only lose 3, not 4.… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2025

Please pray and call Tillis' office to let him know to vote 'YES' on Hegseth.