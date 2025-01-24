Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration...
Melania Returns: Nation Desperate to Escape First Lady Jill's Floral Faux Pas Fiasco Fashion Era

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Melania is back and this go round, it seems she is out to be a larger participant in her husband's administration. Barron was much younger during Trump's last term, and Melania was committed to being a very present mother. This go round, Barron is grown and in college. This gives Melania more time to make a name for herself as the 'It Girl' First Lady. 

Isn't it so nice to have a President who doesn't need his wife to keep him from wandering off again?

She is able to wear basic pieces and make them look spectacular.

Her look was perfect for the sites they were visiting today while also being extremely fashionable.

America has desperately needed this. After years of floral dresses that look more like curtains, Americans are desperate for some beautiful clothing.

TikTok mega star Alix Earle JUST launched a new line of skinny jeans with FRAME yesterday. This is confirmation skinny jeans are back, baby.

Ladies will be taking pics of Melania to their hair dresser for her hair color, as well.

Indeed it does. It is already hard enough to find this color in the store. 

So true!

Exactly! Thank goodness!

Tags: AMERICA DONALD TRUMP FASHION MELANIA TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

