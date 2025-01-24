Jeffries Wonders Why Donald Trump Hasn't Magically Cleaned Up Democratic Chaos in Just Three Days

Hakeem Jeffries is a Democrat. His party was in charge for the last four years. Donald Trump has been in charge for four days. Hakeem Jeffries has the nerve to ask when prices are going down. Apparently, he thinks Trump can undo the damage his party did in four years in mere days.
Wait.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 24, 2025
The price of eggs and the cost of living was supposed to go down.
Not up.
What a lot of nerve.
This is gonna be the "but her emails" thing this round. https://t.co/0axAb0Kmcc— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 25, 2025
Hakeem Jeffries is a terrible messenger.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 25, 2025
Democrats are going to need a lot better than “you’re not fixing our messes fast enough” if they’re going to bounce back anytime soon. https://t.co/NokuS6iWAG
That seems to be best that have right now.
Wait.— Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 24, 2025
I was told a few months ago that it was silly to worry about the price of eggs… https://t.co/GqREGQ4dA5
Right? They told America it was their wild imagination about the high prices.
You're determined on losing the next election too, huh? https://t.co/LNPyT4A3Qj— ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) January 25, 2025
Did every Democrat get the weekly talking point memo? This week it’s all about eggs. https://t.co/xTSgJyilFU— Beth (@Jax_B_) January 25, 2025
Democrats aren't smart enough to come up with their own individual talking points. That's just who they are.
We were told inflation wasn’t real? https://t.co/8fKg5XQTDX— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 25, 2025
Suddenly, now it is real that Republicans are in charge and something must be done about it immediately.
Already creating the narrative to justify its Trump's fault for when inflation keeps roaring higher. We know the Biden admin has been hiding America's collapse with fake government numbers. Stop gaslighting. https://t.co/cWdmT3IGGK pic.twitter.com/RjmqpToHoW— JBerti3 (@JBerti_3) January 24, 2025
They have to pretend it isn't all their fault.
Imagine the best argument you have is saying that after only three day Trump didn’t fix four years of Biden’s messes. https://t.co/8ytt5aERyF— Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) January 24, 2025
This post isn't going to age well. He should delete it. https://t.co/VeZ3vxfn6Y— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) January 25, 2025
He won't because he thinks voters aren't that smart. The ones who vote for him are pretty dumb, actually.
Nobody cares what you think. https://t.co/Ng9keRbrhf— The Louisiana Times (@LouisianaTimes) January 24, 2025
Precisely.
It's been what, a week?— sua sponte 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇱⚾ (@it_is_me_GH) January 24, 2025
gfy, commie bastard. https://t.co/aYYlIUKxWC
All of a sudden this clown cares about the cost of eggs? https://t.co/gfFeZhXMUc— Malcom Chakery (@itschakery) January 25, 2025
Isn't that crazy?
Yes, Hakeem. Everything happens instantaneously. There are definitely no causes for high prices that developed over several years of bad policy. https://t.co/e84AT7DJ9r— Sean W. Malone | That’s just, like, your opinion. (@CitizenAmedia) January 25, 2025
Perhaps you have someone on your staff that can brief you on Ag? Or a press staffer can give you today’s clips from the @nytimes on why egg costs are so high. (Or try Google) https://t.co/mp89IWNO5X https://t.co/JZqDjppQqp pic.twitter.com/xkUeL5XCCd— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) January 25, 2025
Don't ask him to read. That's much too high an expectation.
