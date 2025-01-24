Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of...
Jeffries Wonders Why Donald Trump Hasn't Magically Cleaned Up Democratic Chaos in Just Three Days

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:30 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Hakeem Jeffries is a Democrat. His party was in charge for the last four years. Donald Trump has been in charge for four days. Hakeem Jeffries has the nerve to ask when prices are going down. Apparently, he thinks Trump can undo the damage his party did in four years in mere days.

What a lot of nerve.

That seems to be best that have right now.

Right? They told America it was their wild imagination about the high prices.

Democrats aren't smart enough to come up with their own individual talking points. That's just who they are.

