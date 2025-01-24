Jeffries Wonders Why Donald Trump Hasn't Magically Cleaned Up Democratic Chaos in Just Three Days

Hakeem Jeffries is a Democrat. His party was in charge for the last four years. Donald Trump has been in charge for four days. Hakeem Jeffries has the nerve to ask when prices are going down. Apparently, he thinks Trump can undo the damage his party did in four years in mere days.

Wait.



The price of eggs and the cost of living was supposed to go down.



Not up. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 24, 2025

What a lot of nerve.

This is gonna be the "but her emails" thing this round. https://t.co/0axAb0Kmcc — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 25, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries is a terrible messenger.



Democrats are going to need a lot better than “you’re not fixing our messes fast enough” if they’re going to bounce back anytime soon. https://t.co/NokuS6iWAG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 25, 2025

That seems to be best that have right now.

Wait.



I was told a few months ago that it was silly to worry about the price of eggs… https://t.co/GqREGQ4dA5 — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 24, 2025

Right? They told America it was their wild imagination about the high prices.

You're determined on losing the next election too, huh? https://t.co/LNPyT4A3Qj — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) January 25, 2025

Did every Democrat get the weekly talking point memo? This week it’s all about eggs. https://t.co/xTSgJyilFU — Beth (@Jax_B_) January 25, 2025

Democrats aren't smart enough to come up with their own individual talking points. That's just who they are.

Suddenly, now it is real that Republicans are in charge and something must be done about it immediately.

Already creating the narrative to justify its Trump's fault for when inflation keeps roaring higher. We know the Biden admin has been hiding America's collapse with fake government numbers. Stop gaslighting. https://t.co/cWdmT3IGGK pic.twitter.com/RjmqpToHoW — JBerti3 (@JBerti_3) January 24, 2025

They have to pretend it isn't all their fault.

Imagine the best argument you have is saying that after only three day Trump didn’t fix four years of Biden’s messes. https://t.co/8ytt5aERyF — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) January 24, 2025

This post isn't going to age well. He should delete it. https://t.co/VeZ3vxfn6Y — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) January 25, 2025

He won't because he thinks voters aren't that smart. The ones who vote for him are pretty dumb, actually.

Nobody cares what you think. https://t.co/Ng9keRbrhf — The Louisiana Times (@LouisianaTimes) January 24, 2025

Precisely.

It's been what, a week?



gfy, commie bastard. https://t.co/aYYlIUKxWC — sua sponte 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇱⚾ (@it_is_me_GH) January 24, 2025

All of a sudden this clown cares about the cost of eggs? https://t.co/gfFeZhXMUc — Malcom Chakery (@itschakery) January 25, 2025

Isn't that crazy?

Yes, Hakeem. Everything happens instantaneously. There are definitely no causes for high prices that developed over several years of bad policy. https://t.co/e84AT7DJ9r — Sean W. Malone | That’s just, like, your opinion. (@CitizenAmedia) January 25, 2025

Perhaps you have someone on your staff that can brief you on Ag? Or a press staffer can give you today’s clips from the @nytimes on why egg costs are so high. (Or try Google) https://t.co/mp89IWNO5X https://t.co/JZqDjppQqp pic.twitter.com/xkUeL5XCCd — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) January 25, 2025

Don't ask him to read. That's much too high an expectation.