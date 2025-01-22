Conservatives Plead with President Trump to Pardon Pro-Life Activists Targeted by Biden's Leftist Regime

Only in America: Mike Johnson Shares Video of J.D. Vance Entering the Oval...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:50 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Conservatives have largely praised President Trump for keeping his promise to pardon the J6 defendants. They were prosecuted under a two tier system of justice and the only way to ensure they were not continually persecuted by far left prosecutors was to extend a pardon. Now, pro-life groups are asking President Trump to not overlook another group who got on Biden's bad side.

Leading pro-life groups are ramping up pressure on President Donald trump to immediately pardon the 21 pro-life Americans Joe Biden imprisoned for protesting abortion.

As LifeNews has extensively reported, pro-life activists await pardons from President Donald Trump after Biden misused the FACE Act and other laws to put them in prison for minor trespassing misdemeanors. The frustration is mounting because Trump has already pardoned 1,500 conservatives who were jailed for participating in the January 6 protest

“Biden’s peaceful pro-life prisoners need to be pardoned!” said the Thomas More Society, a legal group that has represented many of the defendants.

Erin Hawley, senior counsel for the religious legal advocacy firm Alliance Defending Freedom, told the Washington Examiner that the FACE act “was completely weaponized by the Biden DOJ.”

“President Trump issued a sweeping pardon of the Jan. 6 defendants, and ADF will be requesting that he pardon the pro-life advocates who were selectively prosecuted under the FACE,” said Erin Hawley, who is married to the senator.

Many of these defendants were simply singing or standing outside of a clinic praying. They were never a threat to anyone. 

These are the kind of protestors currently in prison because of Joe Biden's shameful administration.

Every single one.

It is way past time she is back with her family. This is just shameful.

Please use the power of social media and your own platforms to raise awareness. President Trump can do what is right with one swipe of a pen.

Tags: ABORTION BIDEN PARDON PRO-ABORT PRO-LIFE PROLIFE

