Conservatives Plead with President Trump to Pardon Pro-Life Activists Targeted by Biden's Leftist Regime

Conservatives have largely praised President Trump for keeping his promise to pardon the J6 defendants. They were prosecuted under a two tier system of justice and the only way to ensure they were not continually persecuted by far left prosecutors was to extend a pardon. Now, pro-life groups are asking President Trump to not overlook another group who got on Biden's bad side.

BREAKING: Pro-Life Groups Ask President Trump to Immediately Pardon 21 Pro-Life Americans https://t.co/uFYe3qgP9W — Stop Abortion Now (@LifeNewsToo) January 22, 2025

Leading pro-life groups are ramping up pressure on President Donald trump to immediately pardon the 21 pro-life Americans Joe Biden imprisoned for protesting abortion. As LifeNews has extensively reported, pro-life activists await pardons from President Donald Trump after Biden misused the FACE Act and other laws to put them in prison for minor trespassing misdemeanors. The frustration is mounting because Trump has already pardoned 1,500 conservatives who were jailed for participating in the January 6 protest “Biden’s peaceful pro-life prisoners need to be pardoned!” said the Thomas More Society, a legal group that has represented many of the defendants. Erin Hawley, senior counsel for the religious legal advocacy firm Alliance Defending Freedom, told the Washington Examiner that the FACE act “was completely weaponized by the Biden DOJ.” “President Trump issued a sweeping pardon of the Jan. 6 defendants, and ADF will be requesting that he pardon the pro-life advocates who were selectively prosecuted under the FACE,” said Erin Hawley, who is married to the senator.

Many of these defendants were simply singing or standing outside of a clinic praying. They were never a threat to anyone.

6 pro-life Christians were convicted by the Biden DOJ for praying outside an abortion facility in Nashville. Pardon them all. pic.twitter.com/rwz2VXyob2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

These are the kind of protestors currently in prison because of Joe Biden's shameful administration.

Trump should pardon everyone who has ever been charged with anti-abortion violence. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 20, 2025

Every single one.

The St. Thomas More Society petitions incoming President Donald Trump to pardon 21 anti-abortion activists who were prosecuted and jailed by the Biden DOJ. https://t.co/ItqKdjufKl — Father V (@father_rmv) January 16, 2025

This is Bevelyn Beatty Williams.



She’s a wife and mother.



She’s currently in federal prison for 3 years for protecting women and unborn children outside an abortion facility in New York.



She’s only 33 years old.



She’s not a criminal.@realDonaldTrump pardon her. pic.twitter.com/ovnic5iLh1 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) January 18, 2025

It is way past time she is back with her family. This is just shameful.

If anyone should be pardoned, it should be pro-life grandma Paulette Harlow.



Joe Biden threw her in prison for 25 months or protesting abortion.



President Trump should pardon her TODAY.https://t.co/T39szALz61 pic.twitter.com/uvnXsr0vOS — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 20, 2025

