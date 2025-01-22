In a Case of 'The Blind Leading the Blind', Newsom Sought Advice From Hawaii's Feckless Governor

In a classic case of 'the blind leading the blind', Gavin Newsom reached out the Governor of Hawaii to help him discover ways to help his state recover after destructive wildfires.

Oh. 3 whole houses. Perfect. Maybe Josh isn't the best person to turn to.

As California looks to rebuild from the wildfires that ripped through the Los Angeles area, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has reportedly been in conversations with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green about how to best go about the process. If California's efforts replicate Hawaii's, the road to recovery will be long indeed. In August 2023, wildfires devastated the island of Maui, completely destroying the town of Lahaina and dealing severe damage to other communities on the island. Over 2,000 properties with residential structures were either destroyed or suffered major damage, according to data collected by Maui County's Real Property Assessment Division. Those properties include multifamily buildings, meaning the number of individual units damaged or destroyed is likely higher. All told, 3 percent of the island's housing stock was destroyed in the fires, according to a housing dashboard published by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. As of last week, roughly a year and a half since the fires, a total of three of those homes have been rebuilt, according to data shared by the county with Reason. Two of those homes are in Lahaina, and the third one is in the island's Upcountry area.

It sure seems that way! It seems that they don't want the residents to rebuild and come back.

That's what happens when Leftists are in charge. There is a total loss of common sense.

That sounds about right!

Yikes! Newsom proudly bragged about speaking to Gov Green about recovery! This is not the kind of news CA residents want to hear. — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) January 22, 2025

This is terrible news for those suffering in California. Hopefully, Newsom comes to his senses soon, but don't hold your breath.