America Stumbles Upon What it Takes for the NYT to Admit an Unborn Baby is a Real Human Person

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:55 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

So, electing Trump and his administration proposing the end of birthright citizenship is what it took to make 'The New York Times' admit the preborn aren't just a clump of cells. It's about time.

It's crazy because usually Leftists view children as very inconvenient. 

It's only a citizen if the United States wants it to be. Funny how that works.

It makes zero sense.

Of course.

If we call the unborn baby a 'citizen', shouldn't it be murder if we kill him or her in the womb? Isn't that violence in the womb?

So, if we deport the mother who is here illegally before her 'clump of cells' is born, this becomes a non argument, right? Maybe any visitor visas should state a woman must leave the United States if they are pregnant with a clump of cells because we won't allow a clump of cells to magically become a baby here. 

This is a real departure from their usual language. 

Seems as if they are just a bunch of their mother's cells, they should take on the same citizenship status of her. That seems fair. If Mom isn't a citizen, neither are her cells.

That will be their next claim.

It sounds like this is exactly what they are saying.

Obviously.

Tags: IMMIGRANTS NEW YORK TIMES NYT PREGNANCY PREGNANT

