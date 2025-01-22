Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Invention of Work

Karine Jean Pierre has finished telling lies for Joe Biden and has begun her tour of the most martyred, apparently.

Karine Jean-Pierre has told Vanity Fair that she had to work harder in the White House as Press Secretary because she is a ‘black’, ‘queer’, ‘immigrant.’



“I’m the first Black press secretary. The first person of color press secretary.



The first openly queer press secretary.… pic.twitter.com/fDELcjbMNv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

Who is she claiming wanted to discriminate against her? The White House Press Corp? Who cared about her sexuality? The only person obsessed with all of these identity politics is her.

If she was working so hard, how was she always so unprepared? https://t.co/Wav8DizMrC — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 23, 2025

There was never one time she could just answer the question. It was always fumbling around in her notebook or saying she would get back with them. It was always nonsense.

Work harder? All she did was read out of a binder. https://t.co/1AfyPLFlAT — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 23, 2025

She had to work harder than most because for two years straight she lied to and gaslit the American public about our leader’s health. https://t.co/OQ1b8Rsewe — Brian (@babcockb56) January 23, 2025

It is hard to keep up with your lies. That's why your parents used to say to always tell the truth. It's too hard to remember the lies and eventually you'll get tripped up. That happened to her often.

She didn't have to work harder because of any of those things. she had to work harder because she's a mental defect. https://t.co/6iugdUoXl4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2025

If we are being honest.

She was a national embarrassment. Not because of her identity, but because she was a dishonest moron. https://t.co/ntp7TbzIH7 — LOLPups (@PleasantPups) January 23, 2025

She lied to the public she was hired to inform.

Perhaps if she spent more time doing her job and less time trying to identify as something, she’d be a decent person. https://t.co/YZlOp0pfVV — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) January 23, 2025

If she "had to work harder" one wonders what "phoning it in" would have looked like. https://t.co/esXxc6mjGb — streiff (@streiffredstate) January 22, 2025

Maybe if she had phoned it in, we would have been better off.

You represented those communities poorly, KJP. You failed. https://t.co/32PvMkYHIw — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) January 22, 2025

She was a despicable representative.

I hate this DEI mentality. I didnt know she was an immigrant or gay. I did know she was a terrible press secretary.



DEI is a cover for incompetence, and it's over.



The era of MERIT starts now. https://t.co/ZTb4hTeGmH — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

As it should be.

There’s little to no evidence that she worked hard at anything.



She made no effort to respond to questions, she read prepared notes from a binder, and will be remembered as the most ineffective press secretary in modern history. https://t.co/iJYtH843W9 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 23, 2025

She was a disgrace to the profession. She has nothing to be proud of.