Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Invention of Work

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Karine Jean Pierre has finished telling lies for Joe Biden and has begun her tour of the most martyred, apparently.

Who is she claiming wanted to discriminate against her? The White House Press Corp? Who cared about her sexuality? The only person obsessed with all of these identity politics is her.

There was never one time she could just answer the question. It was always fumbling around in her notebook or saying she would get back with them. It was always nonsense.

It is hard to keep up with your lies. That's why your parents used to say to always tell the truth. It's too hard to remember the lies and eventually you'll get tripped up. That happened to her often.

If we are being honest.

She lied to the public she was hired to inform.

Maybe if she had phoned it in, we would have been better off. 

She was a despicable representative. 

As it should be.

She was a disgrace to the profession. She has nothing to be proud of.

