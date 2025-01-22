AOC's Latest Advice: Tune Out Trump's Orders ... Sounds Like an Insurrection

Well, that doesn't sound very respectful or like she is adhering to the will of the people after an election.

AOC says people shouldn’t comply with Trump’s executive orders: “We don’t have to listen to him”pic.twitter.com/cw0QzQXD6W — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

She is not exactly known for rapier wit or sense of humor. In fact, both her intelligence and sense of humor are deeply suspect. So I’m going to ignore this like everything else AOC the Ignorant Hypocrite spews. https://t.co/5Vw2R606Fh — Ginger Boomer (@DindooBoomer) January 22, 2025

She is best ignored.

You don't have to take @AOC seriously because she is a joke. Most people in fact already do not take her seriously. https://t.co/gHsmna5Vsm — Kevin (@knewenigma) January 22, 2025

Only the most obtuse of Americans take her seriously.

intent to break the law. when she does not comply, prosecute. https://t.co/B0Y4DLVtBg — Conscious Observer (@conscious_obsrv) January 22, 2025

We shouldn't have to take any of these idiot's orders tbh https://t.co/YzqWJog6Uf — 🖖james🖖 (@jimbo_slice26) January 22, 2025

Does this lady ever go to work, or does she just make Instagram videos? https://t.co/P4ghdGOxpa — Brad Knightman (@BradKnightman) January 22, 2025

All she does is get on social media and yap to the goofs who believe in her.

Prison it is then https://t.co/Mv5tCKMbep — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 22, 2025

Happy to take her up on it.

Somebody should take her phone away. I mean I don’t care, this is great for Republicans but she is imploding and she thinks this is helpful to her party. If they let her be the face of the resistance, they will march themselves into 40 years of minority rule. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 22, 2025

She's a mess and spiraling.

AOC's not even the one who would have to face the consequences. She's advocating for other people to go to prison on her behalf. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 22, 2025

That's what she always does. She stirs up other people to go do her dirty work.

I can’t swear to it, but I think wood is significantly more intelligent than this babe. — GrinchBerry (@BerryGrinch) January 22, 2025

It's not even particularly close.

Oh, let her rant.

Anyone stupid enough to take advice from her, deserves the consequences. — Thoughtful Simplicity (@Thoughtful1948) January 22, 2025

Advertisement

Unfortunately, too many of the people who believe in her are really dumb.

She has previously talked about ignoring Supreme Court rulings as well. This is what happens when you have waitresses in congress. — Irwin M. Fletcher (@slamthehamsam) January 22, 2025

She needs to go back to being a bartender just saying — Michael Stringfellow (Cowboy) (@MichaelStr31953) January 22, 2025

At least she would be more useful to society.

And what is the explanation for Biden's executive orders? Were those all jokes? — Anticipatethewildpitch (@Anticipate42075) January 22, 2025

Of course, THOSE Executive Orders were wonderful and perfect. Those are (D) different.