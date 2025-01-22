AOC's Latest Advice: Tune Out Trump's Orders ... Sounds Like an Insurrection

Algorithm and Blues: Tommy Vietor Blames Musk for Dem Failings When Culprit is...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Well, that doesn't sound very respectful or like she is adhering to the will of the people after an election.

Advertisement

She is best ignored.

Only the most obtuse of Americans take her seriously. 

All she does is get on social media and yap to the goofs who believe in her.

Happy to take her up on it.

She's a mess and spiraling.

That's what she always does.  She stirs up other people to go do her dirty work.

It's not even particularly close.

Unfortunately, too many of the people who believe in her are really dumb.

At least she would be more useful to society. 

Of course, THOSE Executive Orders were wonderful and perfect. Those are (D) different.

Tags: EXECUTIVE ORDER EXECUTIVE ORDERS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

