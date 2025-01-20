Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment

The 'lamestream' media is already at it. They are currently clutching their pearls over a harmless joke about his wife's hat.

Now TV networks get to pretend like a newly inaugurated president riffing on his wife’s hat and how it is shaped so that the wind could elevate her up with (the former) Marine One is totally normal — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) January 20, 2025

Trump made a teasing joke about Melania's hat and Jonathan has to pretend like this is some headline making event. Men tease their wives about their outfit choices all the time. It's what long time married couples do, Jonathan. Calm down.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 20, 2025

Poor Jonathan. How will he go on?

Have you ever tried just not being such a humorless bitch? — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) January 20, 2025

That's an excellent suggestion.

Oh come on, man. Even people who don't like Trump could see he made a funny joke about something a lot of people were talking about. If you're going to be a humorless scold it's going to be a long 4 years for you. — Jonathan Cumberland (@Jcumberland__) January 20, 2025

They can't break character and act like normal humans for even five seconds. They must be on guard at all times to criticize Trump at all times.

Second best melt-down ever. Good effort! pic.twitter.com/Ptq1RFqkPY — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) January 20, 2025

Oh, just give him time. He will probably have some really epic hissy fits over the next four years.

Buckle up, buttercup. Nobody gives a sh@t if you or the networks approve. This ride is 4 years long. You'll worry yourself into a nervous breakdown during that time at the rate you're going. — Laertes (@NjalSomeoneson) January 20, 2025

He is going to need medical treatment and a therapist.

You guys claimed that Biden's brain leaking out his ear was "Cheap Fakes". I don't want to hear it. — Paul-Fry 🇺🇸 (@Paul_Fry_) January 20, 2025

That didn't offend him at all because the people Jonathan likes were controlling Biden.

Oh if only we could return to normalcy where the president preemptively pardons his entire family on the way out for the obvious crimes they have committed. Oh the norms — Jimmy (@indypols) January 20, 2025

Oh, that's so much better than a husband making a lighthearted joke about his wife, evidently.

lmaoooo... after four years of the Dementia Presidency and all the "cheap fakes!" shielding that went along with it, we're back to "this. is. not. normal." Even funnier that the instigating offense is a wisecrack about a spouse's outfit. https://t.co/2Zjw9AHvQj — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 20, 2025

How dare he!

Aren’t you the guy who misspelled “MacBiden?” https://t.co/YR4HiEXrCv — CMFL (@seeemmeffell) January 20, 2025

Amazing. There’s a reason no one cares about the media anymore. https://t.co/bf6RCLBesH — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) January 20, 2025

Jonathan is one of the major reasons.

The pathological need to criticize Trump for the silliest and most harmless shit he does despite the infinite amount of legitimate criticism available. https://t.co/0nsPp7igWi — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) January 20, 2025

It should really be studied. It's insane.