That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)
The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing...
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does...
AMERICA IS BACK! White House Website Gets OUTSTANDING Overhaul as Trump Takes Oath...
Delivering Already: Minutes After Inauguration, CBP One App Is SHUT DOWN
Women and Girls WIN! Megyn Kelly Shares Trump EO Declaring 2 SEXES Putting...
Blade in America: Protesters Stage ‘Enormous’ Threat to Democracy with D.C. Guillotine
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Transgender 'Comedian' MELTS DOWN Ahead of Trump's Inauguration and Says 'Trans Rights' Ar...
An Adorable Goof: Watch George W. Bush Having Fun at the Inauguration
VIP
Despite Biden Pardons, There's Still a Path to Justice -- If the GOP...
'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!

Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:50 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The 'lamestream' media is already at it. They are currently clutching their pearls over a harmless joke about his wife's hat.

Advertisement

Trump made a teasing joke about Melania's hat and Jonathan has to pretend like this is some headline making event. Men tease their wives about their outfit choices all the time. It's what long time married couples do, Jonathan. Calm down.

Poor Jonathan. How will he go on?

That's an excellent suggestion.

They can't break character and act like normal humans for even five seconds. They must be on guard at all times to criticize Trump at all times.

Oh, just give him time. He will probably have some really epic hissy fits over the next four years.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He is going to need medical treatment and a therapist.

That didn't offend him at all because the people Jonathan likes were controlling Biden.

Oh, that's so much better than a husband making a lighthearted joke about his wife, evidently.

Advertisement

How dare he!

Jonathan is one of the major reasons.

It should really be studied. It's insane.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION JOURNALIST MAINSTREAM MEDIA MELANIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in Posture at the Border'
Doug P.
The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing Around
Amy Curtis
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does NOT Go Well for Her
Amy Curtis
Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)
Amy Curtis
An Adorable Goof: Watch George W. Bush Having Fun at the Inauguration
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement