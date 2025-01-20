Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Confessed to Election Rigging ... Nation Chuckles in Unison

Spies Who LIED: Agents Who Said Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation Are About...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Oh, Jasmine Crockett is acting silly again on the internet.  She must not have enough to do on the night before Trump's inauguration. 

Jasmine thinks Trump is admitting to rigging the election when in actuality, he is saying 2020 was not a free and fair election and had he won in 2020, he wouldn't be here now to be the President during the Olympics. He's excited to be President during the Olympics. As he should be. That is an exciting event.

Again, Trump is saying this time the people made his win 'too big to rig' and even shenanigans wouldn't work to beat him. Jasmine is always looking for something nefarious. Texas is an awesome state, but if they could stop sending Jasmine to Congress, America would be better off.

This has been called anti-American the last four years. What changed?

That's exactly right and that is why voters overwhelmingly voted for Trump this go round. They were sick of all the Democrats' nonsense.

That is an excellent summary.

She's missing lots of things.

Jasmine is having a hard time with that fact.

Oh, Jasmine. You'll learn to love the prosperity and the improvement of America even if you were opposed to Trump. 

Oh, Trump has a whole Tower in Jasmine's head.

