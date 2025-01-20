Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Confessed to Election Rigging ... Nation Chuckles in Unison

Oh, Jasmine Crockett is acting silly again on the internet. She must not have enough to do on the night before Trump's inauguration.

So Trump is rambling on about he and Elon rigging the election?! Am I missing something or is he confessing to yet another damn crime?! https://t.co/aDdOqjyNWM — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 20, 2025

Advertisement

Jasmine thinks Trump is admitting to rigging the election when in actuality, he is saying 2020 was not a free and fair election and had he won in 2020, he wouldn't be here now to be the President during the Olympics. He's excited to be President during the Olympics. As he should be. That is an exciting event.

Again, Trump is saying this time the people made his win 'too big to rig' and even shenanigans wouldn't work to beat him. Jasmine is always looking for something nefarious. Texas is an awesome state, but if they could stop sending Jasmine to Congress, America would be better off.

You are challenging election results???

We have been told this is election denialism and insurrectionist behavior.

You should be shamed entirely…well, more so than usual. https://t.co/DPf9SAlgB4 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 20, 2025

This has been called anti-American the last four years. What changed?

I don’t believe any of it but even if I did, the election came down to 4 more yrsof dem bs of inflation, mass illegal immigration and lgbtqmania or 4 more yrs of a common sense, enforcement of law and prosperity https://t.co/MpQW8ZOq0r — MaryMary (@Emberr) January 20, 2025

That's exactly right and that is why voters overwhelmingly voted for Trump this go round. They were sick of all the Democrats' nonsense.

Nope. He’s talking about the 2020 election being rigged he should have won that election and that would have been his second term as president but since the democrats rigged the 2020 election Trump now won the 2024 election putting him as the president during the Olympics. https://t.co/EhT6stvgxV — Optimus Prime (@thekidschmidt) January 20, 2025

That is an excellent summary.

Guess again nitwit. He’s referring to the Democrats rigging the last election for demented Joe, an act that motivated patriotic MAGA voters and others including your constituents to to turn out for Trump. https://t.co/MLEnbU29sq — William A. Masters (@bmasters46) January 20, 2025

You’re not just “Missing something”; You never had it to begin with. https://t.co/vroQElzuQU — Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) January 20, 2025

She's missing lots of things.

Darling he's going to be your President, there's nothing you can do about it. https://t.co/zJVJRmPzF7 — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) January 20, 2025

Jasmine is having a hard time with that fact.

Advertisement

Ok I’m not clicking on anything else about the orange one… I’m protecting the last little bit of peace that I have before the next 4 years of hell is unleashed. ✌🏾 — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 20, 2025

Oh, Jasmine. You'll learn to love the prosperity and the improvement of America even if you were opposed to Trump.

And yet you just wrote about him.



Rent free.

The man lives rent free in your brain. https://t.co/F6RjHIWA41 — The Voice of Reason (@mcrownover) January 20, 2025

Oh, Trump has a whole Tower in Jasmine's head.