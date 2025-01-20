Ok Weirdo, JFK's Bizarre Grandkid Wonders if Jackie O Was a Hottie Compared to Usha Vance

Jack Schlossberg is the ultimate Nepo baby. He is JFK's grandson and because of that, he has become something of a social media star. He is a smart guy. He passed the New York Bar in the top of 1% of test takers. Unfortunately, like progressives do, he has let politics become his religion and he stops thinking for himself. Anyway, apparently he is watching the Inauguration today, and he thought it was a good idea to tweet this.

True or false:



Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 20, 2025

He's so weird.

So creepy!

Brother, Ew!

ewwww he’s so annoying now https://t.co/z9o4M73JFp — GEORGE SORROWS (@_alexis) January 20, 2025

He's flailing because he won't have a cushy job in the Kamala administration as he expected.

😳 that’s not right… — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) January 20, 2025

Oh, it's so very wrong.

And these are the same people who projected their own weirdness onto JD Vance. — Thomas Peebles (@PeebsPoker) January 20, 2025

Those would be the ones.

I went off on him the other day, he did a video making fun of the way RFK Jr speaks. He is a weird petty man. — marcellajay (@DonKeyusmc) January 20, 2025

What a horrible way to treat a family member! He disagrees with him politically, but that is totally not necessary.

Jack is weirdo — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) January 20, 2025

That about sums it up.