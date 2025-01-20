America the Beautiful: Carrie Underwood Took One of Today's Few Glitches and Used...
Ok Weirdo, JFK's Bizarre Grandkid Wonders if Jackie O Was a Hottie Compared to Usha Vance

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:29 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Peter Southwick, File

Jack Schlossberg is the ultimate Nepo baby. He is JFK's grandson and because of that, he has become something of a social media star. He is a smart guy. He passed the New York Bar in the top of 1% of test takers. Unfortunately, like progressives do, he has let politics become his religion and he stops thinking for himself. Anyway, apparently he is watching the Inauguration today, and he thought it was a good idea to tweet this.

He's so weird.

So creepy!

Brother, Ew!

He's flailing because he won't have a cushy job in the Kamala administration as he expected. 

Oh, it's so very wrong.

Those would be the ones.

What a horrible way to treat a family member! He disagrees with him politically, but that is totally not necessary.

That about sums it up.

