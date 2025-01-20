Trump Inauguration Lunch Unveiled: Exclusive Photo Thread Offers Inside Look at Elite Gathering

One of the political correspondents from Reuters shared a thread of photos from the Inauguration luncheon today and they were both historical and fascinating. Before we get started, here is the menu for the luncheon today.

The menu for today's Inaugural luncheon, which will take place after Trump & Vance are sworn in pic.twitter.com/UVT3cYOfmd — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 20, 2025

Trump is now a Florida Man, so surely they could have had an orange or gator course! Heh.

Thread: At the Inauguration Luncheon in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall: “I’m Debbie Dingell,” the Michigan congresswoman says to table mate, Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/wBSoillzAV — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

Epic insight.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton making the billionaire rounds and chatting with the tech CEOs in attendance: Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Jeff Bezos. pic.twitter.com/Cj6gfcsJvG — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

They've all seen what Cotton did to TikTok so they are playing very nice with him.

The Supreme Court justices have now arrived. Chief Justice John Roberts speaking with Bezos, Justice Kavanaugh holding court with senators and Stephen Miller.

(Aside: This is a “Where’s Waldo?” Of US politics) pic.twitter.com/GSi2JpVEzA — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

What an eclectic mix.

One senator at the Inauguration luncheon who does not seem to be chasing the billionaire tech titans to talk: Sen. Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/SQ7frhpRby — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

Bernie just wants a free lunch and to go home to bed.

6+ years after his confirmation hearing, SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh mingles with Sen. Lisa Murkowski at the Inauguration luncheon. pic.twitter.com/NeJpNddx0A — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

How times have changed. Remember when her vote was vital to his confirmation?

President Trump enters the exclusive Inauguration luncheon and shakes hands with Pete Hegseth and Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni. pic.twitter.com/4gCjNNeu5s — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

Justice Thomas' wife has been an ardent supporter of Trump.

One of the most interesting tables at the Inauguration luncheon is Barron Trump’s (red arrow). For the last 30 minutes, Jeff Bezos, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio have been locked into conversation with Trump’s youngest. pic.twitter.com/zACsm56X7t — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

Most 18 year old young men would find this a very overwhelming and intimidating social situation. Good on Barron for managing it well and even carrying the conversation for the group. It is said he was the one who encouraged his Dad to appear on podcasts (which is credited with helping him win the youth vote), so clearly Barron has many good ideas to share.

While leaving, President Trump greets top military leader, CQ Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff pic.twitter.com/IhTRFMSfJO — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

Trump points at Sen. Amy Klobuchar: 5 years after her presidential campaign to unseat him, no one appeared to be having more fun at this luncheon than Klobuchar, who was head of the Inauguration committee. Seated next to Trump for more than an hour, the two almost never broke… pic.twitter.com/SwIiU6QOAp — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025

Hopefully, Klobuchar didn't eat with her fork today.





