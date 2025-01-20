In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration
NBC Presidential Historian's Buildup to a Meltdown About Trump Halted By 'Divine Intervent...
'Sit Down and Color.' Harry Sisson Reacts to Trump Inauguration Speech and it...
CNN's Jake Tapper: We’re About to Enter an Era of Deepfakes
COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO...
America the Beautiful: Carrie Underwood Took One of Today's Few Glitches and Used...
After Biden Pardoned His Family This Morning, Ezra Klein Says TRUMP'S Corruption Is...
They Did the Meme: San Francisco Leftists Gather to SCREAM as Donald Trump...
Here's Preemptively Pardoned Adam Schiff Explaining Why Innocent People Don't Need Preempt...
Trump's Radical Pardon Promise: Unleash the J6 Defendants Right Away
Ok Weirdo, JFK's Bizarre Grandkid Wonders if Jackie O Was a Hottie Compared...
Enjoy Retirement! After Leaving Office, Kamala Harris Flying to L.A. to Help Hand...
Trump Didn't Put His Hand on the Bible While Taking the Oath of...

Trump Inauguration Lunch Unveiled: Exclusive Photo Thread Offers Inside Look at Elite Gathering

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:23 PM on January 20, 2025
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

One of the political correspondents from Reuters shared a thread of photos from the Inauguration luncheon today and they were both historical and fascinating. Before we get started, here is the menu for the luncheon today.

Advertisement

Trump is now a Florida Man, so surely they could have had an orange or gator course! Heh.

Epic insight. 

They've all seen what Cotton did to TikTok so they are playing very nice with him.

What an eclectic mix.

Recommended

COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bernie just wants a free lunch and to go home to bed. 

How times have changed. Remember when her vote was vital to his confirmation?

Justice Thomas' wife has been an ardent supporter of Trump.

Most 18 year old young men would find this a very overwhelming and intimidating social situation. Good on Barron for managing it well and even carrying the conversation for the group. It is said he was the one who encouraged his Dad to appear on podcasts (which is credited with helping him win the youth vote), so clearly Barron has many good ideas to share.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Klobuchar didn't eat with her fork today.



Tags: DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov Was Told There Would Be a Unity Theme at Inauguration
Brett T.
'Sit Down and Color.' Harry Sisson Reacts to Trump Inauguration Speech and it Does NOT Go His Way
Laura W.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmation
justmindy
NBC Presidential Historian's Buildup to a Meltdown About Trump Halted By 'Divine Intervention'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB Sam J.
Advertisement