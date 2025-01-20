Monday Morning Meme Madness
Shameless Oregon Duo Busted Playing Firefighter in Stolen Auction Rig at California Blaze

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

As if California doesn't have enough going on right now, along comes this couple to add to their slate of problems.

The fire truck pulled up to a checkpoint Saturday morning near where emergency workers were sifting through the wreckage caused by the Palisades fire. 

The driver told the National Guard troops manning the perimeter that he was a volunteer firefighter, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident told The Times. 

They had little reason to believe otherwise, said the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak with the media and requested anonymity. The man was wearing a yellow firefighter uniform — and he was driving a full-size red fire engine outfitted with emergency lights, California license plates and an American flag. Nehl, 31, and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Nehl — who was with him — were arrested on suspicion of impersonating firefighters and unauthorized entry of an evacuation zone, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Sunday. Sheriff’s officials said they planned to ask the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office to charge the couple on Tuesday.

Believe it or not, you just can't put on fire gear and buy an old fire truck and fool REAL firefighters. They are actual professionals who can quickly determine who is not one of their own. 

Probably.

That question is very hard to answer.

Literal monsters among us.

Yes, throw the book at them.

He has a prior arson charge. It really makes you wonder.

What were they really up to? That is the question. The authorities need to seek the answers.

