Shameless Oregon Duo Busted Playing Firefighter in Stolen Auction Rig at California Blaze

As if California doesn't have enough going on right now, along comes this couple to add to their slate of problems.

JUST IN: A couple from Oregon were arrested in Los Angeles after impersonating firefighters and attempting to enter an evacuation zone. ONE OF THEM SERVED 5 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ARSON.



They claimed to be from the "Roaring River Fire Dept" which doesn't exist. they reportedly… pic.twitter.com/mlUW9aif6Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2025

The fire truck pulled up to a checkpoint Saturday morning near where emergency workers were sifting through the wreckage caused by the Palisades fire. The driver told the National Guard troops manning the perimeter that he was a volunteer firefighter, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident told The Times. They had little reason to believe otherwise, said the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak with the media and requested anonymity. The man was wearing a yellow firefighter uniform — and he was driving a full-size red fire engine outfitted with emergency lights, California license plates and an American flag. Nehl, 31, and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Nehl — who was with him — were arrested on suspicion of impersonating firefighters and unauthorized entry of an evacuation zone, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Sunday. Sheriff’s officials said they planned to ask the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office to charge the couple on Tuesday.

Believe it or not, you just can't put on fire gear and buy an old fire truck and fool REAL firefighters. They are actual professionals who can quickly determine who is not one of their own.

he figured why let the Democratic politicians be the only ones cashing in on this disaster — Rahl🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Realtruth1978) January 20, 2025

I...I don't know what to say. https://t.co/be1dQdHnJc — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) January 20, 2025

🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/CYbrmgSLYz — OregonMom 🇺🇸✝️🇺🇸 (@OregonMomma) January 20, 2025

Wow. Alarming how many take advantage of tragedies for some sort of personal gain. https://t.co/n5N4lPkdVx — Cheryl LSU🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CherylBLSU83) January 20, 2025

Now, instead of turning them loose, make an EXAMPLE out of their 🫏’s…😤😤😤



Prosecute them to the absolute MAX!!!🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/4nVka7WtcT — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) January 20, 2025

He has a prior arson charge. It really makes you wonder.

Mr and Mrs. Climate Change https://t.co/6f3LubCtid — Fredman (@Fred_Butler) January 20, 2025

Imposter firefighters caught trying to enter burn zone.. And they even brought a truck for the loot they undoubtedly hoped to find. https://t.co/IWfzlKwFKX — Ruffslitch (@TheRuffslitch) January 20, 2025

What were they really up to? That is the question. The authorities need to seek the answers.