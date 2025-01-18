Oh, Look, Senator Chris Murphy's Still Pretending No One Likes Trump ... How Adorable

Apparently, the Democrats have a plan to all jump on Twitter and shame Trump into moving his inauguration back outdoors where there aren't enough police to protect him from all the crazed Leftists with plans to harm him. Good thing he doesn't care about what they have to say.

He canceled the outdoor inauguration because the Mall was going to be empty and totally embarrassing and all he cares about are the tech bros and the ruling class billionaires and so it’s better if they are the only ones in the room anyway. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 18, 2025

Obviously, this is far from the truth, but they sure are running with the narrative.

Did a teenage girl write this? 😳 https://t.co/ET6cyw15x6 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 18, 2025

Chris is in his feels like a teenage girl, that is for sure.

He won the popular vote. https://t.co/fbtM5Iww4S — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 18, 2025

Boom! That's a great reminder. Obviously, the majority of the people in the United States love him.

Are you serious? Every hotel in the DC area was booked by November 8th.



312 electoral votes. And he won the popular vote with 77 million.



Get over it, you lost. https://t.co/qNwmIbu3Rw — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) January 18, 2025

Chris is a massive sore loser. He should seek help for that. It's a bad look.

Clearly, he is not. This almost feels like election denialism.

And not the fun kind! He's more like the scary, creepy kind who lives in gutters and gives children nightmare.





Cry more ya little bitch.

Is it true that the orange square next to your name means you are one, and support pedos?🤔 https://t.co/gznqfk2rmu pic.twitter.com/SCFh6r0wVC — Ed Ingenito (@EdIngenito) January 18, 2025

Definitely be suspicious of people with that orange square.

This is the guy that was saying Dems need to make more of an effort to reach out to Trump's populist base to win them back.



So that lasted like two minutes. https://t.co/vVeFoVr9Mc — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) January 18, 2025

Trump Derangement Syndrome has broken their brains.

The junior United States Senator from Connecticut needs to take a cold shower. https://t.co/xIwKjAAFUK — Chris Pack (@ChrisPack716) January 18, 2025

After that, he should consider medication and some time with a therapist so he can come back to reality.

Will you be there ? https://t.co/CM0V3iwg9B — PRB (@atimbr) January 18, 2025

Good question, or is he going to be a little jerk and boycott like the other sore losers?

Senator Murphy would apparently prefer that people die or get seriously injured being forced to stand outside for hours in record low temps https://t.co/wmOMY00MxT — Devin M. Bilski (@DevinMBilski) January 18, 2025

It certainly seems that away.

This is the line Dems are going with when every hotel and air bnb is sold out for miles. — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 18, 2025

Oh, there you go spewing all the facts and stuff. Chris doesn't like that!