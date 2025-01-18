Oh, Look, Senator Chris Murphy's Still Pretending No One Likes Trump ... How Adorable

Apparently, the Democrats have a plan to all jump on Twitter and shame Trump into moving his inauguration back outdoors where there aren't enough police to protect him from all the crazed Leftists with plans to harm him. Good thing he doesn't care about what they have to say.
He canceled the outdoor inauguration because the Mall was going to be empty and totally embarrassing and all he cares about are the tech bros and the ruling class billionaires and so it’s better if they are the only ones in the room anyway.— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 18, 2025
Obviously, this is far from the truth, but they sure are running with the narrative.
Did a teenage girl write this? 😳 https://t.co/ET6cyw15x6— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 18, 2025
Chris is in his feels like a teenage girl, that is for sure.
He won the popular vote. https://t.co/fbtM5Iww4S— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 18, 2025
Boom! That's a great reminder. Obviously, the majority of the people in the United States love him.
Are you serious? Every hotel in the DC area was booked by November 8th.— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) January 18, 2025
312 electoral votes. And he won the popular vote with 77 million.
Get over it, you lost. https://t.co/qNwmIbu3Rw
Chris is a massive sore loser. He should seek help for that. It's a bad look.
https://t.co/Q5dZqaPSRr pic.twitter.com/sijF3eBWZQ— Will Kiley (@WillKiley) January 18, 2025
Clearly, he is not. This almost feels like election denialism.
What a clown. https://t.co/AAPJyU3nNP— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 18, 2025
And not the fun kind! He's more like the scary, creepy kind who lives in gutters and gives children nightmare.
Cry more ya little bitch.— Ed Ingenito (@EdIngenito) January 18, 2025
Is it true that the orange square next to your name means you are one, and support pedos?🤔 https://t.co/gznqfk2rmu pic.twitter.com/SCFh6r0wVC
Definitely be suspicious of people with that orange square.
This is the guy that was saying Dems need to make more of an effort to reach out to Trump's populist base to win them back.— Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) January 18, 2025
So that lasted like two minutes. https://t.co/vVeFoVr9Mc
Trump Derangement Syndrome has broken their brains.
https://t.co/XjBsVI8MEW pic.twitter.com/yXYFXAgKQ0— John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 18, 2025
The junior United States Senator from Connecticut needs to take a cold shower. https://t.co/xIwKjAAFUK— Chris Pack (@ChrisPack716) January 18, 2025
After that, he should consider medication and some time with a therapist so he can come back to reality.
Will you be there ? https://t.co/CM0V3iwg9B— PRB (@atimbr) January 18, 2025
Good question, or is he going to be a little jerk and boycott like the other sore losers?
You really are a dumb person. Look @realDonaldTrump WON and @TheDemocrats LOST. DEAL. WITH. IT. https://t.co/ekFKAClEpf— JaxFL3585 (@JaxFL3585) January 18, 2025
Senator Murphy would apparently prefer that people die or get seriously injured being forced to stand outside for hours in record low temps https://t.co/wmOMY00MxT— Devin M. Bilski (@DevinMBilski) January 18, 2025
It certainly seems that away.
This is the line Dems are going with when every hotel and air bnb is sold out for miles.— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 18, 2025
Oh, there you go spewing all the facts and stuff. Chris doesn't like that!
