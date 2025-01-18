Oh, Look, Senator Chris Murphy's Still Pretending No One Likes Trump ... How Adorable

Coaching Up the Governor: Three Year Letterman and DeSantis 'Debate' Term Limits and...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Apparently, the Democrats have a plan to all jump on Twitter and shame Trump into moving his inauguration back outdoors where there aren't enough police to protect him from all the crazed Leftists with plans to harm him. Good thing he doesn't care about what they have to say. 

Advertisement

Obviously, this is far from the truth, but they sure are running with the narrative.

Chris is in his feels like a teenage girl, that is for sure.

Boom! That's a great reminder. Obviously, the majority of the people in the United States love him.

Chris is a massive sore loser. He should seek help for that. It's a bad look. 

Advertisement

Clearly, he is not. This almost feels like election denialism. 

And not the fun kind! He's more like the scary, creepy kind who lives in gutters and gives children nightmare.


Definitely be suspicious of people with that orange square.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has broken their brains.

After that, he should consider medication and some time with a therapist so he can come back to reality.

Advertisement

Good question, or is he going to be a little jerk and boycott like the other sore losers?

It certainly seems that away.

Oh, there you go spewing all the facts and stuff. Chris doesn't like that!

Advertisement
Advertisement
