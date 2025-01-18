Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese Data Gathering App

This is very strange. Many refugees from TikTok are downloading the Chinese app REDnote. Americans have been warned not to download this app as the CCP is harvesting data from this app. In protest, many Americans have done it anyway. One American who did it seems to be an Air Force pilot who is married to an American Air Force pilot. This feels problematic.

Advertisement

🇺🇸 USAF C-17 pilot Emily Barkemeyer (wife of USAF pilot Jared Barkemeyer) posted quite a few videos on 🇨🇳 Xiaohongshu (小红书 / Litter Red Book / REDnote) over the past few days; for some unknown reasons, she removed some of the videos afterwards — I believe too much was revealed… pic.twitter.com/wsSWhplAaD — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) January 18, 2025

She actually posted videos of the inside of her plane. Maybe it's nothing, but it seems like a very bad idea.

Barkemeyer posted 17 videos on 🇨🇳 Xiaohongshu as of Jan 17 but deleted a few afterwards.



The screenshots on the right were captured from Chinese media. pic.twitter.com/3Habe7vogg — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) January 18, 2025

Why post so many videos? Then, she must have thought better of it and deleted some of them, but Chinese media already had the screenshots.

Good find. What people fail to realize is that is the MOSAIC of information and metadata that is VERY useful for the CCP/PLA. From our count there are more than 1,000 servicemen and women on RedNote now. https://t.co/HBjqT3PaBS — @amuse (@amuse) January 18, 2025

Apparently, she is not alone. Many service members have joined the app. This seems less than desirable.

Yes! Exactly.



Every piece of information can be assembled into a complete picture.



Are these people getting the right information protection training? — Greg 🚀 (@greg_blaire) January 18, 2025

A little bit of this and a little bit of that.

“Are these people getting the right information protection training?”



No. They got diversity training instead — dperrino (@D_perrino) January 18, 2025

Maybe there should be some limitations for which apps service members may use. In Florida, state employees aren't even allowed to download TikTok on their work devices.

Why in the ever loving sins are we allowing pilots to fly with their cellphones? She needs to be court martialed, immediately. How many other reckless members of the military are compromising our national security? FFS — Brother Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 18, 2025

@PeteHegseth There’s already a military member that’s ready for immediate court martial. She is a USAF C-17 pilot named Barkemeyer and her husband Jared is also a USAF pilot. She’s posting sensitive videos on the Chinese app RedNote. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 18, 2025

Advertisement

Determining if this is compromising national security should be a top priority.

As he should be.

Dishonorable discharges for all these people, immediately. This person is not fit to be an officer. https://t.co/cvXuNF6kBT — Blake Herzinger (@BDHerzinger) January 18, 2025

Apparently, she is more interested in being a social media star than being a service member.

We can't ban all the apps. They'll pop up too quickly. We can, however, discharge morons. https://t.co/gVUtUS1x3c — Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) January 18, 2025

Bingo.