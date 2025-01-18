Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Apparently She Believes in Nations 'Share-ity' ... Air Force Pilot Posting on Chinese Data Gathering App

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on January 18, 2025
imgflip

This is very strange. Many refugees from TikTok are downloading the Chinese app REDnote. Americans have been warned not to download this app as the CCP is harvesting data from this app. In protest, many Americans have done it anyway. One American who did it seems to be an Air Force pilot who is married to an American Air Force pilot. This feels problematic.

She actually posted videos of the inside of her plane. Maybe it's nothing, but it seems like a very bad idea.

Why post so many videos? Then, she must have thought better of it and deleted some of them, but Chinese media already had the screenshots.

Apparently, she is not alone. Many service members have joined the app. This seems less than desirable. 

justmindy
A little bit of this and a little bit of that.

Maybe there should be some limitations for which apps service members may use. In Florida, state employees aren't even allowed to download TikTok on their work devices.

Determining if this is compromising national security should be a top priority.

As he should be.

Apparently, she is more interested in being a social media star than being a service member.

Bingo.

